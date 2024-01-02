FREE $8,000+ Disney World Vacation Now Offered with One Click!

Do you want to win a free Walt Disney World vacation? Well, you can, and it takes almost no effort to enter.

If you are a Disney fan, visiting the theme parks is probably top on your bucket list. Whether you have been to Magic Kingdom a bunch of times before, or you have never seen the glorious Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., the desire to visit the most magical place on earth is one that is tough to ignore.

That being said, going to Disney World is only getting more and more expensive. Since the parks reopened from the pandemic, we have seen price hikes on nearly every facet of the Disney vacation experience. Now, guests can pay up to $180 per person to visit the theme parks, which is a total that can quickly add up if you are traveling with more than just yourself (even a solo trip is costly!).

Disney resorts are also not light on the wallet. Luckily, there are a few price tiers that guests can choose from, from Value Resorts (Disney’s Pop Century Resort) to Moderate Resorts (Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort) to Deluxe Resorts (Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) so that guests can pay what they can afford, from around $200 per night to $1000+ per night.

On top of that, we have seen the costs of food and drinks rise across the board, and merchandise is not the same price that you would see at your local Wal-Mart.

Never mind having to add on Disney Genie+ if you want to skip the lines, which now can cost nearly $40 per person!

Knowing all of this, it is easy for a one-week vacation to run upwards of $10,000 for the week. Luckily, the Disney World vacation sweepstakes we found will cover your entire total, and more!

6ABC is holding a Walt Disney World vacation sweepstakes with the tag line “We Came to Play”, and it will have you riding Haunted Mansion, visiting Pirates of the Caribbean, dropping down Tower of Terror, exploring Batuu, traveling the World Showcase, and walking into Pandora for free.

The vacation includes an incredible “Up to one (1) vacation package per market for four (4) persons for five (5) days and four (4) nights at the Walt Disney World Resort®. The vacation package will include four (4) round-trip coach airfares, room accommodations at the Walt Disney World Resort®, four (4) 5-day Park Hopper Tickets, and a two-hundred-dollar ($200) Disney gift card. (ARV: $8.378.00)”

That means you can experience a luxury, top-of-the-line Disney vacation without having to spend a dime. Now, that sounds like a magical way to start 2024. All you have to do is click this link, enter your information, and hit submit — it is literally that simple!

The sweepstakes opened on January 1, 2024, and will close on January 31st, 2024, so you still have plenty of time to enter and scoop up that Disney vacation. On February 1st, 2024 a name will be drawn at random and a winner will be contacted. Keep an eye out because the selected winner will only have 48 hours to reply, or else, another winner will be selected.

So, if visiting Mickey Mouse sounds like a good plan for 2024, head on over to this incredible sweepstakes and enter for a chance to visit for free!

Click here to enter.

Are you planning on visiting Walt Disney World in 2024?

