Disney World Offers Free Special Dining Plans for Disney+ Users

The Walt Disney World Resort is offering Disney+ streaming subscribers a special dining plan deal for vacationers in 2024.

According to @ScottGustin, Disney World Guests can access a special free dining plan beginning tomorrow, January 3. Per his post: “NEW: Starting Jan. 3, Disney+ subscribers can get a free dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day WDW package that includes room and Park Hopper ticket. Arrivals July 1. to Sept. 30.”

NEW: Starting Jan. 3, Disney+ subscribers can get a free dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day WDW package that includes room and Park Hopper ticket. Arrivals July 1. to Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/Sh6g4YzlbY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 2, 2024

The deal will reportedly be available on DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers tomorrow, so be sure to check for any additional details, requirements, or restrictions on a Disney dining plan.

Related: Disney+ to be Canceled by Subscribers, Viral Phrase Takes Over After Recent Changes

Although Disney World made headlines in 2023 for diminishing theme park attendance following the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous public clashes and lawsuits with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it closed out the year with soaring numbers. It is unsurprising that the theme park would offer enticements to Guests to keep that momentum going into 2024.

Among other things, the multi-park Genie+ option on the My Disney Experience app sold out in unprecedented record time, and numerous rides and attractions were listed at absurdly long wait times due to the massive amount of attendees flooding in for one last 2023 visit.

Along with the free dining plan offer for Disney+ subscribers, the company is also offering a Disney World vacation sweepstakes with the tagline “We Came to Play,” valued at $8000. The sweepstakes is advertised as including “Up to one (1) vacation package per market for four (4) persons for five (5) days and four (4) nights at the Walt Disney World Resort®. The vacation package will include four (4) round-trip coach airfares, room accommodations at the Walt Disney World Resort®, four (4) 5-day Park Hopper Tickets, and a two-hundred-dollar ($200) Disney gift card. (ARV: $8.378.00)” and can be entered here.

Related: Disney Announces Multiple New Member Lounges Coming to Walt Disney World

In addition to Disney+ subscribers receiving the special dining plan offer, the streaming service is currently expanding its catalog of content by merging with Hulu. Once the merger, which is being heavily promoted by Disney CEO Bob Iger, is completed in August, subscribers will have access to one of the world’s largest collections of media, including Disney animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and a huge array of more mature-themed movies and shows.

All in all, it looks like 2024 will be a good year for Disney+ subscribers.

Will you keep subscribing to Disney+ in the upcoming year? Let’s hear it in the comments below!