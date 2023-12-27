Beware! Attractions Closing Across Every Disney World Theme Park Next Month

Guests may have flocked to the Walt Disney World to celebrate the Christmas season, but next month, certain attractions will be closed across every theme park at the resort.

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, it can be seen that attraction closures are happening across each of the four Disney theme parks in January.

Over at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney will be closing the second of its mountains–albeit this one temporarily–at that location. From Tuesday, January 16, 2024, through Sunday, January 20, 2024, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be closed, meaning Frontierland will be even less of a draw for guests now that Splash Mountain is also shuttered as Disney makes way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Then, at EPCOT, Disney will be closing the ever-popular Frozen Ever After in the Norway pavilion. This shutdown will take place on January 24, 2024, with guests being welcomed back to Arendelle on January 25. As for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, another water-based attraction will also go dark in January. Kali River Rapids is scheduled for closure on January 8, 2024. At present, there is not yet any confirmed reopening date, meaning the popular wet ride is shut indefinitely.

Also closing on January 8, 2024, for an indefinite period is the popular Disney Hollywood Studios attraction, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Located behind the Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is a big pull for guests at Walt Disney World Resort, thanks to its high-speed, thrilling nature. This, along with the likes of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, makes Hollywood Studios a must-do park for many guests.

Out of the four closures spread across Disney World, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has been dubbed the most interesting, considering the ongoing lawsuits regarding Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. For a while now, speculation has built over the possibility Disney may eventually retheme the thrill ride in favor of a new Intellectual Property (IP). Disney later confirmed that the closure was indefinite and could be expected to return in Summer 2024.

These January closures come as the Walt Disney World Resort makes huge changes to its divisive park pass reservation system. From January 9, 2024, most ticket types will not need an additional park pass for one of Disney World’s theme parks. That means no more hanging around until park hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. and will bring flexibility back to many guests’ vacations.

As an additional note, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, a theme park all about the cooler climates, will be closed from December 28 through December 31 as Central Florida grapples with low temperatures. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains closed for maintenance.

As a round-up on the closures next month:

Animal Kingdom: Kali River Rapids closed on January 8 indefinitely

Hollywood Studios: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed on January 8 indefinitely

Magic Kingdom: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed on January 16-January 20

EPCOT: Frozen Ever After closed on January 24

Please note the Disney World calendar for attraction opening times is currently only available up to February 25, 2024.

Will these closures across all four theme parks affect your Walt Disney World Resort plans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!