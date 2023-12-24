Disney World Closing ‘Frozen’ Ride in January 2024

One of Disney’s most popular rides is closing next year.

Walt Disney World is home to some truly incredible dark rides, some of which have become the most infamous and legendary amusement park experiences in the world. From Pirates of the Caribbean to “it’s a small world,” there’s no end to all of the magical and unforgettable experiences waiting for guests. However, one of the most popular dark rides in Florida is closing early next year.

According to the official Walt Disney World website, Frozen Ever After will be closed starting January 24 and will remain closed until January 25, 2024.

This very brief closure will allow for some necessary maintenance. It’s normal for rides and attractions to close from time to time, but these closures usually last for more than a single day. We hope that this upcoming closure will not affect any plans you may have made for your trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Frozen Ever After opened in 2016 and quickly became one of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World. The attraction takes guests on an abridged journey through Disney’s original Frozen film, as guests sing along with characters like Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. The attraction itself is not technically new, with Frozen Ever After taking over the same space that a previous ride used to occupy. Frozen Ever After uses the same ride system and track layout, with more modern and advanced effects, of course.

The ride can be found in the Norway pavilion in World Showcase at EPCOT, one of four district lands at the theme park. The other three lands are World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery, all of which were added as part of EPCOT’s massive, multi-year transformation.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that The Walt Disney Company had plans to expand upon its Frozen franchise even more, revealing that not one but two more films are now in production. The original Frozen was released in 2013, with Frozen II releasing several years later in 2019. Both films were critical and commercial successes for The Walt Disney Company, with songs like “Let It Go” becoming some of the most recognizable songs of all time.

EPCOT is also home to one of Forida’s best roller coasters, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This thrilling adventure through space made its debut back in 2022 and has become one of, if not our favorite, thrill rides in all of the Disney theme parks. The ride takes guests on an exciting journey alongside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

