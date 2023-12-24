First Photos of New Universal Park Construction

After Universal Destinations & Experiences announced new and exciting expansions, construction has already begun on its most unique Universal Park.

Next to Disney, Universal is easily the most recognizable theme park brand in the world. Whether you prefer Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Singapore, or Universal Studios Japan, you know you’ll be immersed in the most thrilling movie franchises on the planet.

Recently, Universal Destinations & Experiences was in the news with exciting announcements about the newest Universal Theme Park, Epic Universe, and a new location opening in the United Kingdom. To add to the excitement, Universal has also begun construction on a new experimental project: Universal Horror Unleashed.

New Universal Park Construction is Already Underway

Recently, Universal Theme Park and Halloween enthusiasts Cristal and Cris shared photos of the early stages of construction for the highly-anticipated Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, NV, near Area15. “Universal Horror Unleashed is going vertical,” the couple excitedly posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“We now have our first glimpse of the walls for the show building next to Area15,” they continued. “Can’t wait for more information on Universal’s first-ever permanent horror experience.” Early in the building process, the photos show multiple pieces of construction equipment on fairly level dirt.

Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas is going vertical! We now have our first glimpse of the walls for the show building next to Area15. Can't wait for more information on Universals first ever permanent horror experience. #LasVegas #HHN #UniversalStudios #HorrorNights pic.twitter.com/aHc43yBLRB — @CristalAndCris (@cristalandcris) December 20, 2023

Naturally, this prompted horror fans to ask when the project would finally open. Although no official date has been given, Cristal and Cris predict that Universal Horror Unleashed will wreak terror on Las Vegas in the Spring or Summer of 2025. However, this depends on the progress made by Summer 2024.

What is Universal Horror Unleashed?

As mentioned earlier, Universal Horror Unleashed is the company’s first permanent horror experience, where guests can come and experience Halloween Horror Nights all year long. “Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

Universal Horror Unleashed will truly be an experience like no other, bringing the likes of Michael Myers, Chucky, and the films from Blumhouse Productions to life. Needless to say, this is an exciting time for Universal Parks.

What’s your favorite Universal horror property? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!