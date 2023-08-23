Leaked Images Show Brand-New Land Coming to Universal, Report Claims

A leaked social media image claims to be from a brand-new land coming soon to a new theme park, Universal Orlando, opening in 2025.

Related: Exposed Video Shows New Expansion of the Wizarding World Coming to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Gearing Up for Epic Universe

Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is set to open to the public sometime in 2025, only one year and three months away. Many call this park the “Disney Killer,” as adding this theme park would make Universal a force to be reckoned with. Some leaks and updates have been pouring out from the construction area where the park is being built. Along with leaks are permits and trademarks being released and published online on the new rides, experiences, and dining options coming to this new Universal Park. One such story is the news of the Dark Universe. The new trademarks appear to be new names for upcoming attractions and experiences coming to this land. The permits for trademarks filed have given us the following information:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is likely the main ride within the Dark Universe, the name to the Classic Universal MonsLacey’snd.

is likely the main ride within the Dark Universe, the name to the Classic Universal MonsLacey’snd. Pretorious Scientific Oddities will likely be the shop’s name within the same area.

will likely be the shop’s name within the same area. De Lacey’s will probably be the name of the food and beverage location inside the Dark Universe area.

will probably be the name of the food and beverage location inside the Dark Universe area. Meteor Astropub appears to be the name of a restaurant/bar location in the same area listed above.

Related: Universal Files Patent for Stunt Safety Improvements, Fueling Epic Universe Rumors

Epic Universe is like a hidden treasure waiting to be uncovered in amusement parks. It’s a creation cooking up behind the scenes at Universal Destinations and Experiences. You’ll find it just a short hop away from the enchanting grounds of Universal Orlando Resort. This whole thing marks Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park addition, a big deal in their world. They’re aiming high, looking to give the renowned Walt Disney World Resort a run for its money.

Universal has this impressive lineup – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the splashes of Volcano Bay. And then, in the not-so-distant future of 2025, they’re adding the highly anticipated Epic Universe to that mix. The big grand opening was initially set for 2024, but thanks to the unexpected curveball from the COVID-19 pandemic, it got pushed back a bit to welcome us in 2025.

Let’s rewind to 2019 when NBCUniversal dropped the news about this fantastic park they’re crafting. It’s all about weaving Epic Universe seamlessly into the fabric of Universal Orlando Resort. Exciting stuff!

One new land coming to Universal’s Epic Universe will be How To Train Your Dragon Land, which is the topic of today’s article. A leaked image shows what the land might look like through an artist’s rendition straight from someone at Universal.

Related: Universal Is Making All the Wrong Moves Ahead of Epic Universe’s Opening

As you can see from the image above, this appears to be the How To Train Your Dragon Land coming to Epic Universe in 2025. The picture above shows rides, dining options, and more. At this time, Universal has not confirmed whether this image is accurate or not. No other industry insider seems to be reporting on this matter either. So it’s in everyone’s best interest to remember that this is speculation and rumors, nothing more than that now.

Still, the impressive image shows how detailed and immersive this new land will be. The ground is based on the highly successful How To Train Your Dragon (2010) film franchise, which currently has three major DreamWorks films.