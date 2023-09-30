Blumhouse CEO Reveals New Update on ‘Spawn’ Reboot

As the Halloween season inches closer, many terror-loving enthusiasts have been waiting for new horror movies to feed into the fear of the season. One of the biggest production companies to pioneer new terrifying stories has been Blumhouse Productions. They have been responsible for horror hits like The Purge, Get Out, Insidious, Black Phone and Paranormal Activity. The company will now dip its toe into the world of comic books as the CEO himself has provided an update on the fan-favorite anti-hero hellion — Spawn.

Spawn was the brainchild of then prolific Marvel Comics artist, Todd McFarlane. Despite his association with Marvel, McFarlane chose to break away from the mainstream publisher so he could publish what he wanted without restrictions. Spawn would debut in 1992 for Image Comics.

It centered around a military assassin named Al Simmons who set up a deal with the devil after his violent death, so he could return to his loving wife on Earth. However, like most demon-deal stories, the devil goes full “Ursula the Sea Witch” as he removed Al’s human memories, then forced him to become his star warrior or “hellspawn” in bringing hell to Earth. Simmons would fight against his programming to use the power of evil to do good.

Like most comic book anti-heroes who are not billionaire orphans, Simmons was given superpowers. His abilities were bestowed via a sentient suit from the underworld that made him nearly impervious to earthly weapons. The suit has also provided him with enhanced strength, speed and stamina. Additionally, he can also use his otherworldly “necro powers” to fly, shoot energy beams and teleport within reason. His dark energy can drain over time but like a reverse Superman, he can recharge when shrouded in darkness.

McFarlane would amass a devoted fanbase as he made a unique character that was a melding of the horror and superhero genres. It was a beautifully drawn, highly-detailed comic series that showcased an iconic gothic look. Its popularity would catch the eye of New Line Cinema who were trying to hit their stride releasing darker, R-rated comic book movies. This was the same studio that also acquired the rights to Marvel’s Blade (1998) starring Wesley Snipes.

However, unlike Blade, Spawn (1997) was a massive failure for New Line. Even though it featured a stellar cast like Michael Jai White, John Leguizamo and Martin Sheen, it had difficulty finding a proper tone between campy horror and serious action drama. The studio also did not invest very much in its visual effects, which presented the film as a low budget B-movie. Even with its flaws, the movie has a cult following.

Despite this setback, the character continued to be a beloved character in the comic book and action figure world as Todd McFarlane made Spawn the face of his toy company. They would separate themselves from other companies by manufacturing extremely detailed action figure collectibles aimed towards teenagers and young adults. McFarlane Toys still remains a powerhouse in its industry that kept its star hero relevant within pop culture.

Blumhouse would acquire the rights to Spawn in 2017 with Jamie Foxx in talks to play the brooding anti-hero. Todd McFarlane was set to direct and write the film, but left in March 2023 due to creative differences. There was no mention of a specific reasons for his departure, but McFarlane stepped away from directing and took his screenplay with him.

As the writers strike has finally reached a satisfying conclusion, many studios are waiting to resume countless film projects. Blumhouse CEO, Jason Blum delivered good news that Spawn will be released in 2025. He continued, “It’s in very very active development. Once [his writers] get back to writing, we’ve got a great group of folks putting it together.” Currently, Scott Silver (Joker), Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Matthew Mixon (Yesterday Was Everything) plan to rewrite the script with Jamie Foxx still attached to the title role.

SPAWN movie is still coming in 2025 according to Jason Blum! "We're very close to having a script that we're all gonna feel great about," Blum told @ComicBook. pic.twitter.com/2ETUD1f1Sb — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 29, 2023

What do you think of Spawn being rebooted? Is Jamie Foxx the right choice? Is it a bad sign that McFarlane stepped away from the project?