Free Halloween Horror Nights Giveaway Shocks Fans

The Halloween season is a momentous time for most theme parks. Knott’s Berry Farm has “Knott’s Scary Farm,” SeaWorld has “Howl-O-Scream” and Disney’s “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween” Party and “Oogie Boogie Bash.” Yet, one of the biggest heavyweights to dominate this spooktacular time period is Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights.” Yet, since this scare event has sold out nearly every year, a new sweepstakes will offer Halloween fans a chance to win a free trip to Universal’s Horror Nights scare event.

IGN will be sponsoring the event where guests can score a Universal Studios vacation package to experience the new The Last of Us haunted house maze at Halloween Horror Nights. Applicants can choose between attending Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando.

The Last of Us scare experience is one of the most anticipated arrivals at the acclaimed Halloween event. It will be based on Naughty Dog’s celebrated video game franchise, where those who enter must remain silent. If their terror gets the best of them, Clickers and other monstrosities will descend with terrifying ferocity into a nature-consumed haunted house.

Winners who pick a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood will receive:

A round trip economy class boarding pass for the winner and two additional guests to Los Angeles, CA.

Ground transportation from airport to hotel.

Regular hotel accommodations at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

A 2-Day General Admission ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood for the party of three.

Winners who choose Universal Studios Orlando will obtain:

Round trip economy class boarding pass to Orlando, FL for two.

Vehicle transportation from airport to hotel.

Standard lodging at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Admission to Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water park.

1-Day admission to either 2023 or 2024’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Any candidates who apply must be aware that:

This contest only applies to those who live in the United States.

There will be no alternative compensation if the winner forfeits their scheduled attendance.

No child under 13-years-old is recommended to attend.

There will be no costumes or masks allowed at the event.

This rare sweepstakes opportunity will be available until October 5, 2023.