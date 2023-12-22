Universal Quietly Drops ALL Known Information About New Theme Park Resort

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Universal Destinations & Experiences was planning a new expansion in its theme park empire. Now, the Comcast-owned enterprise has quietly dropped all information relating to the so-called “Universal Great Britain.”

Following a detailed report from Orlando Park Stop, the arrival of a Universal theme park on UK soil was later confirmed by the Bedford Independent. According to a spokesperson for Universal Destinations & Experiences, the “potential” project is in the very early planning stages, but Comcast has purchased a parcel of land in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom.

Nothing is known about what type of theme park resort “Universal Great Britain” would be or what types of attractions and lands it would feature, but the excitement is there nonetheless. Now, a new website has been launched, collating all of the currently known information in Universal’s own words. Also included is its letter to local residents who may want to get involved in the planning of this new endeavor.

On the Universal UK Project website, an aerial view of the purchased land can be seen, as well as an FAQ to be read. On the site, Universal confirms that “[its] parent company, Comcast Corporation, has acquired a parcel of land near Bedford. While we do own this parcel of land, we are still at the very early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential resort and park experience.” The information goes on to state that “It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision on whether to proceed,” and if they do decide to proceed with the project, “[they] will secure all relevant approvals and consult with local communities.”

In the company’s letter to residents, Universal reiterates the purchase of the land and its early planning stages while also reminding locals that theme parks “create thousands of jobs and generate significant positive economic impact, both locally and further afield.” Adding that they are “also committed to enhancing natural beauty and protecting the ecology of the areas where we operate.” You can read the full letter here.

When speaking to the Bedford Independent earlier this week, Universal said: “We support Bedford’s vision of becoming a prosperous place to live, work, and visit, and we take a proactive approach to partnering with local communities and stakeholders, like Bedford Borough Council, when pursuing potential projects.”

If the Bedford Borough project were to move ahead, “Universal Great Britain” — as it will likely be called due to Universal snapping up multiple domains with this name — will join the likes of Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Beijing Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore.

The news of this major theme park portfolio expansion comes after Comcast reported that $271 million had been spent to purchase new land for future theme park experiences.

Back on United States soil, Universal Destinations & Experiences has three projects in the works: Universal’s Epic Universe, the sprawling new theme park coming to Universal Orlando Resort; Universal Kids Resort being developed in Frisco, Texas; and Universal Horror Unleashed, the all-year-round horror experience heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, likely akin to the company’s industry-leading Halloween Horror Nights seasonal events.

Are you hoping to see “Universal Great Britain” get off the ground? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!