Universal Releases Official Name for New Theme Park Resort

Universal Destinations & Experiences has just announced the new name for their upcoming theme park resort opening in Texas.
A New Universal Theme Park Resort Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, Texas. The park will be designed for families with young children and will feature kid-friendly rides, immersive lands, and a 300-room Resort hotel.
New Information and Name Revealed
After months of speculation and zero news on the development of this new theme park, Universal has finally released further information, including the confirmed name of the theme park resort.
🚨 NAME DROP INCOMING 🚨
Universal’s newest theme park will be named Universal Kids Resort! pic.twitter.com/yL7HqA2jBw
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 1, 2023
The new official name for the resort will be Universal Kids Resort. In a recent webpage released by the theme park giant, more information was finally shared, including more details on what guests can expect from this new theme park.
Per the new webpage:
The new Universal Kids Resort coming to Frisco, Texas will offer a unique theme park experience for the younger crowd. Universal Destinations & Experiences is designing this smaller-scale theme park to inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through play, discovery and imagination, with a different look and feel from existing destinations.
With family-friendly attractions and immersive themed lands, playful interactive shows and character meet and greets, Universal Kids Resort will celebrate Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun. It will cater to young kids and their families and bring to life beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow the youngest theme park goers. An on-site 300-room hotel will give families a place to stay and play.
The theme park giant also mentioned in the new article that there will be further job opportunities for this first-of-its-kind theme park concept coming soon to Frisco, Texas. The theme park will be specifically designed for guests with children, as the Resort will target younger families and families in general. A “Learn More” button exists for folks interested in discovering these exciting job opportunities.
A few rumors have been released indicating which themed lands will be coming to this brand-new Resort. These are only rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. The rumored lands are expected to be the following:
- Trolls
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- Shrek & Puss In Boots
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Spongebob Squarepants
- Minions
With no official word yet from Universal executives, these speculated themed lands are indeed to grab the attention of fans everywhere, especially with new lands based on some big IPs finally making their debuts.
Are you excited about the new theme park announced coming to Frisco, Texas? What are your ideas for new themed lands?