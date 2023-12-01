Universal Releases Official Name for New Theme Park Resort

Universal Destinations & Experiences has just announced the new name for their upcoming theme park resort opening in Texas.

Related: DeSantis Board Meeting Stirs up Controversy, Chaos, as Disney Prepares for War

A New Universal Theme Park Resort Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts announced plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, Texas. The park will be designed for families with young children and will feature kid-friendly rides, immersive lands, and a 300-room Resort hotel.

The park will be located on a 97-acre plot of land. The city of Frisco approved development plans for the park and hotel, and the council approved a development agreement that included $12.7 million in economic incentives. The new theme park and hotel must open by June 2026 to qualify for the incentives. The theme park giant has said it will be unlike any of its existing parks.

The announcement dropped in January after Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced that the city would be home to a brand-new theme park.