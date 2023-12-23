Universal Announces Imminent Closure of Another Beloved ‘Shrek’ Attraction

Universal Studios Japan has announced the upcoming indefinite closure of one of its final Shrek 4-D attractions.

Despite its persistent popularity, there are currently very few Shrek attractions in the world. Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have removed their own iterations of Shrek 4-D – which saw Shrek (Mike Myers) and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) face off against the ghost of the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) with the assistance of Donkey (Eddie Murphy) as they try to embark upon their honeymoon – as well as their Donkey and Shrek meet and greets.

That left Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan as the final Universal parks in the world with Shrek attractions. As of February, however, the latter will be closing Shrek 4-D indefinitely.

Universal Studios Japan’s refurbishment calendar lists Shrek 4-D – as well as Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic, with which it shares the 4-D theater – as closing on February 9, 2024. They currently have no listed reopening dates.

This correlates with the start of Detective Conan: The World, an upcoming event inspired by the series Detective Conan, one of Japan’s longest-running anime shows. From March 1 to June 30, 2024, guests will be able to “soar through the skies to pull yourself out of a perilous situation in a story coaster experience with Conan and Kid” and dine at a live-restaurant experience “featuring gourmet cuisine, music, and mystery.”

Shrek 4-D and Sesame Street 4-D Movie Magic previously experienced extensive, three-year closures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several attractions are closed at the park as we enter 2024, with Jurassic Park: The Ride closed indefinitely for refurbishment since September 2023 and Snoopy’s Sound Stage Adventure closed indefinitely since November.

Space Fantasy – The Ride, Ernie’s Rubber Duckie Race, Hogwarts Castle Walk and Wand Studies in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Sesame’s Big Drive are also currently closed with no confirmed reopening date. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride will also permanently close on January 22, 2024 to make space for an as-yet-unconfirmed new attraction.

Fortunately, guests can expect more Shrek elsewhere in the world in 2024 as Universal Studios Florida will debut a land inspired by Dreamworks Animation – which replaces the former Woody Woodpecker’s Kid Zone – next year.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal for confirmation of if or when Shrek 4-D will reopen, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Do you wish Universal would bring back Shrek 4-D? Let us know in the comments!