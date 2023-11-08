Chucky Joins Several Iconic Slasher Killers in Brand-New Trailer

Chucky the doll is the latest to join an epic slasher crossover.

Ever since Freddy Krueger’s razor-gloved hand reached from the depths of hell to collect Jason Voorhees’ hockey mask at the end of Jason Goes to Hell (1993), the idea of a crossover between two iconic slashers has been an incredibly popular one to say the least.

Fans of the two aforementioned slasher franchises, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th, finally saw their dreams (or nightmares) come to life with the long-awaited Freddy vs. Jason (2003). But they were only left wanting more.

And more came in the form of Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007). But save for the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), neither of which are even remotely horror-related, things have been quiet on the crossover front for the best part of the past 20 years.

As such, fans have taken it upon themselves to make many fan films on YouTube that pit iconic slashers against one another; characters such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Ghostface from Scream, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween, and Chucky the doll from Child’s Play.

There have been some conversations around seeing Chucky go toe to toe with Megan the doll from the hit horror flick M3GAN (2022), but it’s unlikely we’ll ever see such a project come to fruition. Either way, what horror fans really want to see is Chucky join all the iconic slasher killers we’ve already mentioned, whether it’s a “versus” movie or a crossover.

Well, the potty-mouthed, pint-sized killer doll has finally joined all his famous brothers in a truly epic crossover that already has horror fans in their element.

Chucky has officially joined the hugely popular multiplayer action survival horror video game Dead by Daylight (2016), which allows players to play as a killer or a survivor, with several nightmarish environments to choose from.

Per the official website, the synopsis for the game reads, “In Dead by Daylight, stalk, slash, and sacrifice your prey as a monstrous Killer, or join a team of four crafty Survivors working together to escape.”

Though it features original killers, the game has become hugely popular for featuring the likes of Ghostface, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Leatherface, as well as characters from other popular horror franchises such as Stranger Things, Silent Hill, and Alien.

The gallery of survivors also includes familiar characters such as Ellen Ripley from Alien and Laurie Strode from Halloween (however, as is the case with the killers, the likenesses and names have been altered slightly within the game for licensing reasons).

Per IGN, here’s the new Dead by Daylight x Chucky trailer:

Unsurprisingly, just like Chucky/Child’s Play movies, the trailer has its tongue firmly planted in its cheek, as the TV commercial-inspired narration has Chucky written all over it.

And, as you can probably tell by his incredibly distinct voice, the actor Brad Dourif has returned to voice Chucky, having done so in seven Child’s Play/Chucky movies and the three seasons of the Chucky TV series (2021).

In the 2019 reboot Child’s Play (2019), the killer doll is voiced by Mark Hamill.

As with any new addition to Dead by Daylight, Chucky includes a brand-new environment for players to explore, whether they’re hunting or running.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that a film adaptation of Dead by Daylight is in the works from Blumhouse Productions. It is unknown whether or not the film will feature licensed characters such as Chucky, Ellen Ripley, Michael Myers, and Leatherface.

Are you a fan of Dead by Daylight? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!