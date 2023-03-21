‘Scream’: All 14 Ghostface Reveals Ranked From Worst to Best

Scream is unlike any other slasher. Where the likes of Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street have the same killer who just won’t die, in Scream, Ghostface’s identity changes from film to film, while each film tends to have at least two Ghostface reveals.

In many ways, he’s more invincible than Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger! And now that Scream VI (2023) has already unmasked the latest Ghostface killer, it’s time to rank all the Ghostface reveals in the Scream film series.

We think the quality of a Ghostface reveal is a combination of the surprise of the reveal itself, as well as the way in which they’re unmasked to both the characters and the audience. So, here are all 13 Ghostface reveals, ranked from worst to best!

WARNING: There are HUGE spoilers ahead for Scream VI from the get-go!

14. Greg Bruckner

There’s not much to say about the character of Greg Bruckner, seeing as we never actually meet him! Partner to Jason Carvey (Tony Revolori), who’s revealed as a Ghostface in the first few minutes of Scream VI, the only time we Greg is in pieces in the refrigerator! One of the most bizarre Ghostface reveals for sure, but no points for one that doesn’t really count.

13. Ethan Landry (one of five Ghostface reveals in Scream VI)

Ethan Landry (Jack Champion) is one of the three Ghostface killers in Scream VI. Not only does Ethan share the exact same motive as his two accomplices, his “Looney Tune” persona, which emerges as soon as the mask is off, means he’s the most cliché of the three.

Perhaps the worst thing about this unmasking, though, is the fact that film buff Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown) repeatedly tells her friends she thinks Ethan is one of the killers, so much, in fact, that it becomes increasingly obvious that he is.

Related: 5 Things In ‘Scream VI’ That Make ZERO Sense

12. Wayne Bailey

Father to Ethan Landry and the deceased Ritchie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), one of the killers in Scream (2022), detective Wayne Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) makes up another third of the Ghostface trio in Scream VI. Unfortunately, his reveal is about as surprising as Ethan’s.

Perhaps it’s because Mulroney’s acting just seems off up until that point, particularly when he’s supposed to be grieving over his dead daughter. As for the reveal itself, Bailey takes the whole “I would’ve gotten away with it if it wasn’t for you pesky kids” thing a little too far.

11. Quinn Bailey

Of course, it turns out that Bailey’s daughter wasn’t dead the whole time in Scream VI! We haven’t seen that before (here’s looking at you Scream and Scream 3). Although, for that reason, this is at least more surprising than the other two Ghostface reveals.

But while this reveal is a huge copout given the fact we were led to believe she’d been killed earlier in the film, Quinn Bailey (Liana Liberato) isn’t quite as wacky as her father and brothers. With that said, she’s utterly insane, nonetheless.

Related: ‘Scream’ (1996) Reveals Billy Loomis Is Ghostface BEFORE the Third Act

10. Roman Bridger (the loneliest of Ghostface reveals)

Scream 3 (2000) certainly has its haters, which is largely because it becomes too fourth-wall in its meta-commentary and humor for its own good. In short, it just feels too silly at times, although, to give credit where its due, it does wrap up the first three films perfectly.

As for its Ghostface reveal, the fact that Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) didn’t even know her half-brother Roman Bridger (Scott Foley) beforehand takes away any shock the audience feels on behalf of the character. Also, his fake-out death was a cheap parlor trick.

9. Amber Freeman

In ranking Ghostface reveals, it’s all too easy to get confused with which killer is better than the next, but this is based purely on the surprise of the reveal itself, and we consider Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) in Scream (2022) to be a pretty solid Ghostface reveal.

Deep down, we all knew Amber was one of the killers — there was just something slightly off about her the whole time — but the way she’s “unmasked” is unforgettable, as she executes Woodsboro teen Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ammar) while in non-Ghostface attire.

Related: Every ‘Halloween’ Movie Ranked Worst to Best

8. Charlie Walker

Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin) might not be one of the most memorable killers. Alongside main Ghostface killer Emma Roberts (Jill Roberts) in Scream 4 (2011), Charlie serves as something of a sidekick, like many others in the Scream film series.

However, when we finally learn that he’s part of the deadly duo, it comes as a bit of a shock. After being (supposedly) tied to a chair by Ghostface, Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) comes to his rescue, only for Charlie to stab her in the stomach, leaving her for dead!

7. Ritchie Kirsch

Ritchie Kirsch is yet another killer who isn’t all that memorable, even if his motive (toxic fandom) is one of the best in the entire series. But his Ghostface reveal in Scream (2022) is, which sees him as the mastermind, alongside “sidekick”-killer Amber Freeman.

The film spends a lot of time trying to convince us that, like Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), Ritchie is another “boyfriend/killer”, to the point that it couldn’t possibly be him. But when he stabs Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) in the gut, well, like Sam, we didn’t see it coming.

Related: Every Version of Michael Myers Ranked From Worst to Best

6. Billy Loomis

The original Scream (1996) plays with the idea that Billy Loomis is the killer so much, that you’re left almost knowing it isn’t him. And this is cemented when he gets fake-killed by Ghostface in front of Sidney (which was pretty convincing at the time, at least).

Later on, a bloodied Billy comes tumbling down the stairs in front of Sidney, where he suddenly shoots Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). In hindsight, though, it’s pretty obvious Billy was the killer — there’s even a song in the film that contains a huge clue!

5. Stu Macher

Despite being something of a sidekick-killer himself Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Scream franchise, so much so that many fans expected him to come back from the dead in Scream VI — which isn’t the case.

Nevertheless, Stu has one of the best Ghostface reveals. After Sidney learns Billy is a killer, Stu appears, pulls out a voice changer (which, up until this point, we didn’t even know was a thing!), and says, “Surprise, Sidney!”, revealing himself as the second Ghostface.

Related: Every Ghostface Killer In the ‘Scream’ Movies Ranked

4. Mickey Altieri

Much like Billy Loomis, in hindsight, it’s plain to see that “the creepy Tarantino film student” Mickey Altieri (Timothy Olyphant) in Scream 2 (1998) was a killer. That crazy hair, creepy smile, and the almost sly way he speaks to Sidney during the hospital scene.

But, at the time, of course, we had no idea, and when he unmasks himself in front of Sidney, we can’t say we weren’t surprised. Mickey remains one of the best Ghostface killers to date, not only because he has the “look”, but also because of his desire to get caught!

3. Jason Carvey (one of the most unique Ghostface reveals)

Jason Carvey is the most unique entry on this list, and the most unique Ghostface in the entire franchise, for that matter. Why? Well, because he reveals himself before the Scream VI title card even appears on the screen, just a few minutes into the film!

Jason also breaks the record for being the most short-lived killer, as he’s taken out minutes later by the film’s “main” Ghostface. But either way, it’s tempting to put him even higher, but the fact that we had never met his character before does take away from the reveal.

Related: Every ‘Scream’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

2. Debbie Loomis

Many fans probably don’t consider Debbie Loomis (Laurie Metcalf), vengeful mother of Billy Loomis, to have one of the best Ghostface reveals, understandable given the fact she’s not in Scream 2 all that much, save for a few scenes with Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Not only that, but we’d never even met Billy’s mother before — at least not without knowing it at the time. What’s particularly surprising about her reveal, though, is the fact that we’re first led to believe it’s actually Gale, who Mickey seemingly introduces as the second killer. But it quickly turns out that Debbie is hiding behind Gale with a gun to her back. Genius.

1. Jill Roberts

Though far from the strongest film in the series (we happen to think it’s the weakest), Scream 4 does have one of the most surprising Ghostface reveals in Jill Robert, who, up until removing the mask in front of Sidney, is played as the series’ new “final girl”.

What also works in the character’s favor up until the reveal is the fact that Emma Roberts is only 5′ 2″, so it’s hard to imagine that she’d be able to pass as Ghostface. But when she beats herself to a pulp during the third act, she certainly proves she has what it takes!

Related: ‘Scream VI’ Slashes Its Way Through the Box Office AND the Fanbase

Check out the official Scream VI trailer below:

Related: The Most Iconic Slasher Movie Villains Ranked

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Scream VI:

The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream VI stars Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Roger L Jackson (the voice of Ghostface), Dermot Mulroney (Wayne Bailey), Henry Czerny (Christopher Stone), Tony Revolori (Jason Carvey), Jack Champion (Ethan Landry), Devyn Nekoda (Anika Kayoko), Liana Liberato (Quinn Bailey), Josh Segarra (Danny Brackett), Samara Weaving (Laura Crane) and Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis).

Related: ‘Scream’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ Will Cross Paths In New Slasher Series

How would you rank all the Ghostface reveals? And what’s your favorite scary movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!