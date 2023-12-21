New Disney Park Ticket Rule Implemented, “No Exceptions” for Guest Entry

Are you ready for another Disney park rule change? Now, at Disneyland Paris, there may be another step that you will have to follow in order to enter the park, and without it, guest entry will be denied.

Since the Disney parks returned from the pandemic, we have seen a lot of operational changes occur. Now, Disneyland Paris is adding an additional hurdle. The park now requires a valid park reservation for all undated tickets and Passholders, or valid Magic Pass for Disney Hotel Guests to open, without exception.

At Walt Disney World, the Disney Park Pass Reservation system, initially implemented shortly after the park’s reopening post-pandemic closure, has sparked controversy. Originally intended to ensure safety by controlling the number of guests, many visitors now find it unnecessarily inconvenient and suspect it is used to minimize cast member staffing.

In response to feedback, Disney announced measures to enhance trip flexibility. Free self-parking returned to Disney Resort hotels, Genie+ purchasers received complimentary attraction photo downloads, and there were relaxations for Annual Passholders regarding park reservation requirements.

As of April 18, Annual Passholders no longer required reservations to enter a park after 2 p.m., except for Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

While Disney acknowledged the importance of the reservation system for managing park attendance, the exemption for Annual Passholders indicates a potential shift. Although the reservation system will persist through January 8, 2024, starting January 9, 2024, date-based ticket holders will no longer need reservations. For other admission types, reservations may still apply.

Disney stated, “Beginning Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a ticket with Park Hopper benefits or an Annual Pass can visit another theme park at ANY TIME OF DAY during park hours (subject to capacity limitations). Park Hopper access, previously limited to after 2 p.m., will now be available throughout the day, allowing visitors greater flexibility in choosing when to explore another park.”

DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared that now, “After a test last week, the Disneyland Paris turnstiles now require a valid park reservation for all undated tickets and passholders, or valid Magic Pass for Disney Hotel Guests to open. Cast Members are on hand to help but note that as a general rule, there are no exceptions.”

After a test last week, the Disneyland Paris turnstiles now require a valid park reservation for all undated tickets and passholders, or valid Magic Pass for Disney Hotel Guests to open.

Cast Members are on hand to help but note that as a general rule, there are no exceptions. pic.twitter.com/ZpnsfbFHC4 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 21, 2023

It seems that cast members are able to assist guests who are having issues entering the park due to this new rule, but it may slow down the start to your day, as the post notes, this is a rule without exception.

DLP Report shared another photo of a new updated sign.

An updated sign at Disneyland Park’s entrance invites Guests to download the app and/or view the park and accessibility maps online as, for better or for worse, the app is becoming an essential element of the Guest Experience.

🔧 An updated sign at Disneyland Park’s entrance invites Guests to download the app and/or view the park and accessibility maps online as, for better or for worse, the app is becoming an essential element of the Guest Experience. pic.twitter.com/WN8eh3gtaY — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 21, 2023

As the post hints, Disneyland Paris is basically doing away with paper, as well as customer service at the park’s entry areas. Earlier this summer, we saw receipts be banned from the parks due to an ordinance from the France government, now only guests who ask for receipts will be given one.

Additionally, guests will not be able to find Disneyland Paris or Walt Disney Studios park maps anywhere nearby, as guests are expected to use the app in order to see where they should go next at the park. Maps are available when asked for, however.

We have also seen Disneyland Paris do away with many of their ticket windows, as the park is pushing guests to make those purchases via the app.

Over the past few years, at Walt Disney World, we have seen many guests share stories of having lots of issues adapting to the Park Pass Reservation rules, as it was not something they were used to pre-pandemic. This left many guests buying tickets but then, being turned away at the gates as the reservation calendar was already “at capacity” for that day. Now that Disneyland Paris is making another change that involves guests adding one more step to their entry process, some may find it a little more stressful than expected to enter the park, if they are unsure as to what they are supposed to do outside of buying the ticket.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are happening at the moment at the theme parks as well, especially Walt Disney Studios Park. Studio 1, the park entrance will be shutting down entirely as of 2024 for one whole year for refurbishment. Additionally, Kingdom of Arendelle as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are being built, which has a lot of the back section of the park boarded up with construction walls at the moment.

Do you think that this change will confuse some Disneyland Paris guests?