Controversial Disney World Ride Marked for Closure in 2024

A divisive attraction at Walt Disney World is closing very soon.

Disney has begun gearing up Kali River Rapids, one of its most divisive and controversial attractions, for its annual closure. According to the official Walt Disney World website, this ride will be closing indefinitely at the start of 2024. The final day of operation for Kali River Rapids will be on January 7, with the ride closing on January 8, 2024.

As is the case with most water-based theme park attractions, such as Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls at the Universal Orlando Resort or the now-defunct Splash Mountain, Kali River Rapids typically shuts down at the start of the year for an annual refurbishment. The attraction remains closed for several weeks until the weather gets warm enough for it to reopen. Florida has encountered some very cool weather lately, forcing Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park to close unexpectedly throughout the month of November and December.

While this news may be sad to some, some guests may not care at all due to how controversial Kali River Rapids actually is.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, Kali River Rapids is not for everyone. For many guests, this ride is a fun-filled adventure, and for others, it’s a miserable experience that will leave you soaked for the rest of the day. If you’re not willing to get a little wet, you may want to avoid this one, as it has the chance to drench you in water. We constantly see people avoid this attraction while others look forward to cooling off on those hot and humid Florida days. Trust us, it’s not just a more intense Splash Mountain.

Kali River Rapids is a water raft ride found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The attraction is located in the Asia section of the theme park, which is also where guests will find Expedition Everest, one of Disney’s most impressive and thrilling roller coasters. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also home to other incredible experiences like DINOSAUR, Festival of the Lion King, and the entirety of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

At the time of publishing this story, Kali River Rapids does not have a reopening date. Be sure to stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates on Walt Disney World ride and attraction closures.

