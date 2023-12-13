Netflix Promotes New Millie Bobby Brown Substitute for ‘Stranger Things’

For most fans of Millie Bobby Brown, we got to know the heroine and budding Hollywood actor via Stranger Things, now, before the soon to be “dead” show is not even cold yet, but Netflix is moving ahead and promoting a new project that seems to be their substitute when it comes to having a new Millie Bobby Brown piece of entertainment on their platform.

Millie Bobby Brown set the stage for young actors everywhere when she shaved her head to prep for her roles as Eleven. At this time, there was no way to know what a cultural phenomenon the show would become and how a simple act of eating Eggo waffles would hold so much significance. As noted by IGN, when Stranger Things season 4 came out, “we learned Stranger Things is Netflix’s first English language series to pass 1 billion hours of watch time. The only Netflix show with more watch time is Squid Game, which amassed a whopping 1.65 billion hours of viewing time in its first month.

Knowing how iconic Brown is to the show, and therefore, the overall platform made one thing clear to Netflix: they did not want to lose her.

Netflix wanted to continue to ride the Stranger Things gravy train, so to speak, by using one of the most iconic actors in the show in another project, since Stranger Things is indeed coming to an end in this following season.

So, Netflix placed Millie in a new project titled Damsel.

Even Netflix admitted to this greater plan of using the actress to satisfy Stranger Things fans, “If you’re suffering from Eleven withdrawal, fear not: In Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown is entering a different kind of Upside Down. As the determined and courageous Elodie, Brown flips the script on the traditional fairy tale as a princess whose happily ever after is brutally interrupted when her Prince Charming sacrifices her to a dragon. Forget what you’ve heard about tales that begin with “Once upon a time…” — this damsel has only herself to rely on.”

Now, they have officially released a trailer and release date for the new movie. The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) posted the first poster, which is a close-up of Brown’s eye. Additionally, we can see that March 8 is written on the poster, notifying fans of a release date.

First poster for ‘DAMSEL’, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Releasing on Netflix on March 8.🐉 pic.twitter.com/hySmFvkxro — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 12, 2023

Netflix’s platform has over 260 million subscribers, but it is often captivating original shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, Orange is the New Black, Bridgerton, and more that have fans renewing their monthly subscriptions. The issue with shows like these is that once the season is out, fans will binge it as fast as they can, and then will be waiting for the next part of the story, which can take a lot of time to film and be released.

In that interim, Netflix has to find other projects and releases to keep their subscribers happy, so using their top actors in other similar projects to the one that they are best known for, like placing Brown in a dark universe with monsters once again, can help fill that void for subscribers.

What is Damsel about?

Damsel is a fantasy thriller, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The director said, “What I really loved in the script from Dan Mazeau was embracing the idea of a fantasy adventure and a princess and dragon story, but taking it into a place [where] it’s completely upside down,” Fresnadillo tells Tudum. “It was a very intense journey that I was so excited to design and to develop. At the core, this is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult. Elodie doesn’t have any kind of support. It’s a real survival experience.”

The plot revolves around a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover it was all a trap: the royal family recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She is then thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, having to solely rely on her wits and will to survive. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

As noted by Deadline, Stranger Things season 5 will begin filming in January, however, a release date for the show has not yet been announced.

What do you think of Netflix using Millie Bobby Brown in alternate projects as a way to appease Stranger Things fans?