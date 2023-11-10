Netflix Drops Bombshell, Reveals Future of ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix has had big things in the works this week, and that even includes a look at what we might can expect moving forward after Stranger Things.

Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its nostalgic blend of 80s references, supernatural mysteries, and a group of endearing kids at its core. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show quickly gained a massive fanbase for its thrilling narrative and well-crafted characters.

At the heart of Stranger Things is its exceptional cast, featuring both seasoned actors and breakout stars. The ensemble includes Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, and Matthew Modine as the enigmatic Dr. Martin Brenner. However, it’s the group of talented young actors, including Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, that truly stole the spotlight. Their chemistry and performances added a genuine and relatable element to the supernatural storyline.

As the show progressed through its four seasons, the characters faced increasingly complex challenges, both from the supernatural realm and their personal lives. The camaraderie and growth of the characters endeared them to fans, creating a deep emotional connection that transcended the sci-fi and horror elements.

Now, with the announcement that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final chapter of the series, fans are experiencing a bittersweet mix of anticipation and nostalgia. The show’s official social media channels have been buzzing with teasers and hints, fueling speculation and excitement. The Duffer Brothers have promised a satisfying conclusion, assuring fans that they have carefully crafted an ending that will do justice to the characters and the world they’ve built. However, we haven’t been given much information about what might be next for the iconic television show.

A recent report indicated that Stranger Things Season 5 will likely not be released until late 2025 at the earliest. With the SAG-AFTRA strikes coming to an end, the show is expected to begin filming at the beginning of 2024. A year-long shoot will put filming wrapping up around the end of next, and then there will be around 8-10 months of post-production before the show is released on Netflix.

With so much time before the final season will be released and plenty of questions surrounding what might be next for the Duffer Brothers and their franchise on the streaming platform, we recently got a look as to what fans can expect from the show’s leading actress, Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown has been open and honest about her time with Stranger Things, and she has shared that she is ready to say “thank you and goodbye” to the television series because it is hindering her from projects that “she is passionate about.”

Though Brown is not going to be moving forward with the franchise– even if a spinoff was made in the future– she will be seen on Netflix for many years to come.

Netflix’s Geeked Week has unveiled a thrilling glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming fantasy film, Damsel. The recently released poster hints at an epic scale and story, featuring Brown’s character standing alone in a cave mouth against a massive wall. In the movie, Brown plays a girl who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that she’s been chosen as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt, leading to a face-off with a fire-breathing dragon in a cave. The film promises to subvert the ‘damsel in distress’ trope, with Brown’s character becoming her own knight in shining armor.

While the poster has whetted the appetite of fans, Netflix has teased that more footage from Damsel will be revealed during the ongoing Geeked Week celebration. The anticipation is high, with viewers hoping to catch a glimpse of the fantastical action and the formidable dragon Brown will be facing.

Though this isn’t directly related to Stranger Things, it does show that the streaming platform is willing to continue to work with actors and actresses of the show even after it’s completed and gives us a glimpse into just how valuable the series has been to Netflix. We expect that you’ll continue to see more Netflix roles for many of the Stranger Things ensemble cast, even after they complete the show.

Netflix will drop the first teaser for Damsel this Saturday. Starring Millie Bobby Brown#Damsel #GeekedWeek #milliebobbybrown pic.twitter.com/FM63uKdFRc — Netflix News Source (@NetflixReporter) November 9, 2023

The cast of Damsel is equally impressive, featuring Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Brooke Carter. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, with a script by Dan Mazeau, the project is produced by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Millie Bobby Brown’s collaboration with Netflix has been a powerhouse, with successes like Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. As she bids farewell to the iconic role of Eleven in the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix has confirmed the development of Enola Holmes 3, ensuring that the partnership shows no signs of slowing down. Additionally, Brown and Netflix are gearing up for the sci-fi film The Electric State, set to release in 2024, directed by the Russo Brothers and featuring a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Giancarlo Esposito.

What do you think of these major developments at Netflix? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!