‘Stranger Things’ Reveals First Look at Season 5’s Chapter 1

It will be a long time before Stranger Things Season 5 arrives on Netflix. Not only have there been substantial gaps between each of the previous four seasons so far, but the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes have led to significant delays to the writing process.

In the meantime, we’ve had to make do with the Stranger Things expanded universe (not that we’re complaining), from the Eddie Munson-led prequel novel Flight of Icarus (2023) to the Dark Horse and IDW Publishing collaborative comic book TMNT x Stranger Things (2023). News of other Stranger Things spinoffs in development have also kept us going.

The trailer for the upcoming West End stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023), which will premiere in the Phoenix Theater next month, has also been a huge distraction for fans. But as Season 4 ended on such a huge cliffhanger, our heads can only be turned for so long. It’s time we had a teaser of some kind, any kind, for Season 5.

Fortunately, the writing delay has now come to an end, as the Duffer brothers (Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer), the creators behind Stranger Things (2016), have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give fans something to keep them going while they wait for an official release date for the fifth and final season, which is said to be even more epic than Season 4.

Just minutes after this year’s Stranger Things Day (November 6), via their official X account @strangerwriters, the Duffer brothers shared an excerpt from the script of the opening scene in Season 5’s first episode, which we know will be titled “Crawl.”

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

“The sound of COLD WIND,” the excerpt reads. “GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song:”

It’s an ominous opening, and Season 5 will likely start to find Hawkins partly consumed by the Upside Down, as teased at the end of the Season 4 finale, “The Piggyback.” Given how much the cast would have aged by the time Season 5 is released, it’s unlikely to pick up immediately afterward, so it’s possible the residents of Hawkins have learned to survive in a new world in the time between the fourth and fifth season.

But is this teaser enough to keep us going? Well, it’s something. It’s also reassuring to know that writing has resumed and that production is now officially underway again.

For now, though, we best focus all our energy and excitement on Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will be the first part in fully understanding Season 5 when it arrives and has even been described by Matt Duffer as a “mega episode.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The First Shadow won’t see the return of all our favorite Stranger Things characters, however, it will feature the main adult characters from the show: Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Henry Creel, Dr. Brenner, and even the fan-favorite Season 2 character Bob Newby.

But as they’re all in their teens when the story takes place (1959), and as The First Shadow is a stage play, they will be played by new actors.

Other characters from the series may appear, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the trailer for The First Shadow below:

Per Netflix, here’s the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4’s teen lineup includes Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Its adult lineup, many of whom will be appearing in the stage play, includes David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

The First Shadow premieres in London’s Phoenix Theater on December 14, 2023.

