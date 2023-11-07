New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’ Teaser Arrives Online

There’s been a lot of paranormal activity in the world of Ghostbusters over the past few months. We’ve had some information about the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 (2024), but most of the news has surrounded the gaming side of the franchise, from the multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) to the virtual reality experience Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023).

Recently, Sony Pictures even released a short film centered around the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and the Ecto-1.

That’s not to suggest we’ve had no news for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, though. The entire cast has already been revealed, and we know the film will take place in New York City, where it will “continue with the Spengler family” storyline.

We’ve also seen the official poster, which shows the franchise’s iconic logo frozen over in ice, which has led us to speculate that it may be a Christmas movie and that the main supernatural protagonist will place New York City into a sort of perpetual winter.

Recent rumors suggest that the film is titled Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire or Ghostbusters: The New Ice Age. Either way, the official synopsis remains under wraps, and for now, the official working title is still Firehouse. To keep things simple, we’ll just call it Afterlife 2 until something final is confirmed.

No stranger to all things spooky, Ghostbusters shared a very short teaser for the upcoming film on Halloween; a brief animation across all the official social media channels that showed a full moon turning into the logo, while a werewolf howls nearby and several bats emerge from the darkness.

Something strange is coming soon. Happy Halloween

Now, another teaser has been shared, with a caption that reads “There’s a chill in the air,” which may be foreshadowing the official trailer. Given the fact the film was initially set for release this December but has been pushed to March next year, a trailer is likely imminent.

In the new teaser, the iconic logo appears against forming ice, which further lends to our theory that the main antagonist will be some sort of ice-wielding villain and that the sequel could be a Christmas movie (albeit a late one, or very early, however, you look at it).

Check it out via the official Ghostbusters Facebook account.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), and Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), all of whom first appeared in the 2021 film.

Dan Aykroyd has confirmed that Phoebe, Podcast, Lucky, and Trevor will become the next generation of Ghostbusters in the film.

Several original actors who have appeared in all four films so far are also returning: Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore). Franchise newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have been cast in undisclosed roles.

What kind of main villain do you think Afterlife 2 will have?