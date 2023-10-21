Fan-Favorite ‘Ghostbusters’ Villain Returns in Brand-New Trailer

If you’re familiar with the Ghostbusters universe, you’ll know that the franchise features countless supernatural villains. While it’s not made up of as many iconic names as Batman’s Rogues Gallery, for example, the franchise is known for more than just the likes of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Gozer, the Terror Dogs, Slimer, and Vigo the Carpathian.

Outside the film series, which so far includes Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), there’s a wealth of Ghostbusters media such as comic books and video games.

Then there’s the beloved animated series The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991), which lasted for seven seasons, clocking in 140 episodes during its run. The show is teeming with paranormal activity, and as such, features numerous villains well known by fans.

Afterlife is a solid installment, but there’s no denying that it relies heavily on nostalgia and, in doing so, focuses on villains from the original 1984 film rather than introducing new ones. Let’s hope the upcoming Ghostbusters: Firehouse (2024) finally brings in some new threats.

Afterlife introduces a team of young new characters: Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim), and Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and brings back legacy characters, Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) from the original two films.

It also sees the return of Gozer the Gozerian (Olivia Wilde), the Terror Dogs, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (this time in miniature and multiplied form). While it’s great to see these iconic villains return, the film could have either created new ones from scratch, or had its pick from the franchise’s extensive gallery of spooks and specters.

Fortunately, another Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel seems to be righting the wrongs of the 2021 film. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) is an asymmetrical multiplayer video game and direct sequel to Afterlife that hit shelves last year.

Since its release, the game has been keeping fans busy with plenty of paranormal activity, which has included three DLCs (downloadable content).

Another free DLC update has now been released, which coincides with the game’s Nintendo Switch and Steam launches. Ecto Edition features the base game, the previous three DLCs, 28 new ghosts to trap (and to unlock and play), and 10 new environments to explore.

The game’s expanded narrative also sees the return of a fan-favorite villain from The Real Ghostbusters.

You’ll remember Samhain as the pumpkin-headed ghoul who tries to send Peter Venkman (Lorenzo Music/Dave Coulier), Egon Spengler (Maurice LaMarche), Ray Stantz (Frank Welker), and Winston Zeddemore (Arsenio Hall) into an eternal Halloween, in the Season 1 episode “When Halloween Was Forever.”

Samhain has also appeared in IDW Publishing’s long-running Ghostbusters comic book series. Now, he’s back and spookier than ever in Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition.

Per Ghostbusters News, check out the new trailer below:

Ecto Edition arrives just in time for the spooky season, and there’s no better villain to battle than Samhain, the spirit of Halloween. The game is available on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

The virtual reality game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is also due for release soon. A recent trailer saw the return of the Mini Pufts from Afterlife in a side game called Mini Puft Mayhem. The main game revolves around a new villain named Gustav Hookfaber/the Ghost Lord.

Rise of the Ghost Lord will be released on October 26, 2023, on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, and the PlayStation VR2.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures is preparing to release several other new Ghostbusters installments, including an animated series and an animated film.

Recently, an official Ghostbusters short film was also released online.

Firehouse releases in theaters on March 29, 2024.

It stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have been cast in undisclosed roles.

