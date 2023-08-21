Despite Major Delay, ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Will Screen This Week

Despite a recent delay to the release schedule, Ghostbusters 4 (2024) will be screened this week.

There’s a lot of anticipation for the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), which impressed fans and critics and caught $204.4 million worldwide in its streams back in 2021. And while there was recently some bad news about the release date, we suddenly have some news that will blow your socks off faster than any Class Five manifestation.

As shared by YouTuber Popular Tripe (via Ghostbusters News), Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/co-writer Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan surprised fans when they appeared on stage during yesterday’s screening of Ghostbusters: The Preview Cut at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, which includes nine minutes of additional scenes that didn’t make the final cut of the original 1984 film.

Kenan, who is this time in the director’s chair for Ghostbusters 4, with Reitman taking on co-writing and co-producing responsibilities, revealed that, following the screening of the special cut of the 1984 film, a “preview cut” of the new sequel codenamed Firehouse will also be held at London’s Prince Charles Cinema on August 21 (that’s right — today!).

“The morning after we’re showing the preview cut of the greatest film ever made [Ghostbusters 1984],” Kenan says, “I’m gonna be screening the very first cut of Ghostbusters: Firehouse.”

Check out the footage of Reitman and Kenan making the announcement below:

Unfortunately, Ghostbusters 4 will be screened exclusively for the two filmmakers (and possibly other members of the crew). This comes as no surprise considering it was recently given the new release date of March 29, 2024 as part of a major reshuffle to Sony Pictures’ film schedule due to the ongoing WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Filming for Ghostbusters 4 began in London in March this year, before moving over to New York City, where the film will officially take place. Along with a number of actors from the original two films, Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), the sequel will see the return of the entire Afterlife ensemble, and a handful of newcomers.

Reitman confirmed during the announcement that filming has now wrapped on Ghostbusters 4, and that Kenan is currently in the process of editing.

Fans who were hoping to catch Ghostbusters 4 this December will obviously be disappointed. And though there isn’t a trailer in sight, Sony Pictures recently unveiled a Ghostbusters short film, which sees the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man tearing up New York City.

Check out the film below (as shared by the Michigan Ghostbusters YouTube channel), which includes behind-the-scenes footage:

What’s Ghostbusters 4 about?

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan confirmed on Ghostbusters Day (June 8) in 2022 that the film will “continue with the Spengler family storyline” in New York City, where original Ghostbusters, Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), will train Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and Podcast (Logan Kim) to become “the next generation of Ghostbusters.”

Earlier this year, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the following synopsis for the film:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 will be released in theaters on March 20, 2024. Meanwhile, a brand-new virtual reality video game titled Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) will be released later this year, and there are two Ghostbusters animated features heading to Netflix.

Are you excited for Ghostbusters 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!