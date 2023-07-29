Sony Confirms Bad News for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’

The upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) has garnered much attention since filming started in March. Though the fifth installment in the series will bring Ghostbusters back to New York City, shooting actually started in London in the UK, leaving many fans curious about the direction the franchise is taking.

Several actors from previous films were spotted in the UK capital, including Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson) from the 2021 sequel. Meanwhile, there was a lot of back and forth on whether or not franchise icon Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) would be reprising his role. Fortunately, we now know he will be, along with fellow original Ghostbusters (1984) actors Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), and William Atherton (Walter Peck).

However, legacy star Sigourney Weaver, who plays Dana Barrett in the films, said she wasn’t asked to return for the upcoming sequel.

It has also been confirmed that along with Paul Rudd, the entire Afterlife ensemble is back onboard: Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Celeste O’Conner (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), and Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler).

Actors Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind will join the cast in undisclosed roles.

Not much is known about Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2‘s premise; however, we know it will take place in New York City, where Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) are training recruits to become the next generation of Ghostbusters.

Earlier this year, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the following synopsis for the film:

"After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd)."

In June, the film’s official logo was revealed, which shows the iconic ghost and the “no entry” sign covered in ice, which suggests that, along with the target release date of December 20 this year, the upcoming sequel might be a Christmas movie.

Unfortunately, though, if it is, audiences will no longer be able to enjoy it during the festive holiday period. Per Variety, it has been confirmed that Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will not hit theaters this December as originally scheduled.

Actors Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd each hinted in recent interviews that the film may be delayed until Spring next year. Now, Sony Pictures has announced several delays to its film slate, including Kraven (2024), Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2.

According to The Wrap, insiders at Sony Pictures said this particular rescheduling is not related to the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFRTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes.

Directed by Gil Kenan and produced by Jason Reitman, the new Ghostbusters film will now arrive on Easter, March 20, 2024, which will come as very disappointing news to Ghostbusters fans.

While a three-month delay is hardly a disaster of “biblical proportions”, it will be for those hoping to see “something strange” tearing up the Big Apple at Christmas.

Previously, the last film in the series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, underwent significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.