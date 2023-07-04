‘Ghostbusters 4’ Update Could Leave Fans Disappointed

The upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) just got one step closer. But somehow, it may have also gotten further away…

Fans have kept a close watch over the production of Ghostbusters 4 (2023) in recent months. Since filming started in London in the UK earlier this year, the sequel has attracted much attention, which only grew when several cast members were announced.

Along with the Afterlife ensemble — Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Carrie Coon (Callie), McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), the film welcomes Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Alyn Lind, James Acaster, and Patton Oswald in undisclosed roles.

Related: Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Is Now Available to Watch!

It will also see the return of original Ghostbusters actors Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, who will be reprising their roles as Janine Melnitz, Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore, respectively.

Hudson has been quite outspoken on the film since the cameras started rolling, and initially, there was a lot of back and forth about whether or not he’d be returning. Thankfully, Winston is back, and now, the actor has some good news and some bad news.

Related: Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Gets its First Official Trailer

As well as filming Ghostbusters 4, Hudson, 76, has been busy promoting his new film, Prisoner’s Daughter (2023), which has seen him doing the media rounds. Naturally, talk of the Ghostbusters sequel came up, about which Hudson had a lot to say.

So, the good news? In a new interview with Screen Rant, The Crow (1994) actor confirmed that filming on the upcoming sequel has wrapped. And the bad news? The highly-anticipated film might not make its December 20 release after all.

Here are his full comments about the production wrap and the potential delay:

“Yeah, we finished, the movie is done, it’s wrapped. Obviously, they’re editing and doing whatever else. I’ve heard rumors the end of the year they’ll push for, or maybe spring next year. I never know how the studios are gonna do whatever they do, but the filming is done, which was a little bit difficult with the writers strike and everything going on. So, I know there was a lot of shuffling around in terms of where it was being done, but I’m thankful that we at least got it done in the can, and now, I’m like everybody else, waiting to see what it all looks like.”

Hudson echoes similar comments recently made by Dan Aykroyd. However, he elaborated on his co-star’s comments, saying that the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike has made things “a little bit difficult.”

Related: Divisive ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Continues With “Answer the Second Call”

A spring release date could cause problems, though. Perhaps not where the box office is concerned, but recent news, which has included the reveal of the new logo, along with the target release of December 20, suggest that Ghostbusters 4 is a Christmas movie.

Though plot specifics are being kept under wraps, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) has revealed the current synopsis for Ghostbusters 4:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).” Related: Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Reveals Main Villain In Brand-New Trailer Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 is slated for release on December 20, 2023.

Are you disappointed about the potential delay for Ghostbusters 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!