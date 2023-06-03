Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Reveals Main Villain In Brand-New Trailer

There’s a lot happening in the world of the supernatural lately, more specifically, Ghostbusters. While production on the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) is underway, there are also a number of fan films flooding the ether in preparation for Ghostbusters Day on June 8, which will host a 7-hour-long online movie marathon.

Meanwhile, there’s just as much going on behind the scenes on the smaller screen. Netflix will soon be premiering a brand-new Ghostbusters animated television series and a Ghostbusters animated movie. And on the video game side of things (do we call that the even smaller screen?), there’s even more in the way of ghost-busting action.

Last October, asymmetrical multiplayer video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) arrived on all major gaming consoles, and now, Ghostbusters virtual reality game, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) is on the horizon, which is being developed for the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 3, and PlayStation VR2.

We’ve seen two trailers so far, the first of which teases a ton of exciting gameplay, while the second features the voice of none other than Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson, who’s been no stranger to the video gaming side of the Ghostbusters franchise, having appeared in Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009) and Spirits Unleashed.

But while we’ve already been given the official synopsis for the upcoming VR game, we’ve been left wondering who the titular “Ghost Lord” is. Well, now, it has finally been revealed in a brand-new story trailer, while Sony Pictures Virtual Reality has also narrowed down the release date to Fall of this year.

During the recent Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, the story trailer for the game revealed who the Ghost Lord is, confirming, as expected, that they are the main protagonist of the game (move over, Stay Puft and Slimer). Check out the brand-new story trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord below:

As revealed in the new trailer, the new Ghostbusters villain is a character named Gustav Hookfaber (voiced by Keith Silverstein), a scientist-turned-supernatural entity (much like the 2016 reboot’s Rowan, by the sounds of it), who has a bone pick with the Ghostbusters.

Silverstein’s narration throughout the trailer is slightly unnerving, but at least we get to see some comforting footage from the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, which means that this game, like Ghostbusters: The Video Game and Spirits Unleashed, is acting as a sequel.

As per the official Ghostbusters website, here’s the synopsis for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord:

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe. Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

As for the upcoming Ghostbusters 4 (2023), though plot specifics are being kept under wraps, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) has revealed the current synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will be released on December 20, 2023. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be released some time during Fall, 2023.

Will you be playing Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!