The upcoming Ghostbusters movie is shaping up to be a pretty sizable film, with new or returning cast members announced every couple of weeks as of late.

The film will be the fifth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise, following Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989), Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016), and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), and will see the return of McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.

Related: New ‘Ghostbusters 4’ Image Confirms “Crossover” Plot That Will Likely Divide Fans

Although, unfortunately, Sigourney Weaver won’t be reprising her role as Dana Barrett in the film. Nevertheless, it already has a pretty enormous cast, and though plot specifics are being kept under wraps, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the current synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Related: 5 Things Fans Expect From ‘Ghostbusters 4’

And while the film will take place in the Big Apple, shooting is still currently underway in London, UK, where many members of the cast, both old and new, have been spotted. Recently, newcomer Emily Alyn Lind, who’s best known for the hit horror sequel Doctor Sleep (2019), shared via Instagram a picture of what appears to be the new Ghostbusters logo, which boasts the film’s working title Ghostbusters: Firehouse. Whether or not this will become the film’s actual title remains to be seen, but Lind appears to be dressed like a Ghostbuster — not only are the baseball cap and large shades a big giveaway, but the blurred out object behind her in the image is clearly a flight suit with her character’s nametag on it (of course, we could be wrong).

Related: 5 Huge Updates From ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’

No new characters have been revealed as yet, though, and the only Ghostbusters we know are in the film are those returning from the first three installments (which does not the 2016 reboot) — Phoebe Spengler, Trevor Spengler, Lucky Domingo, Podcast, Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, and Winston Zeddemore. So, we’ve no idea who the new team is, but there may end up being more than one. With the film taking place between London and New York City, it’s possible that the film is taking a page out of IDW Publishing’s “Ghostbusters” comic book series, in particular the “Ghostbusters: International” storyline, which sees Ghostbusters headquarters being established in major cities all around the world, including London.

Related: Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Is Now Available to Watch!

Ghostbusters: Assault on Florence

With a release date of December 20 this year, we’re sure the new team will be revealed soon enough, but until then, another team of Ghostbusters will be “savin’ the day”, because “something strange” has found its way to Florence, Italy…

An upcoming Ghostbusters movie titled Ghostbusters: Assault on Florence (2023) from creators Gens Florentiae has just unveiled its first official trailer ahead of a September release window, following a teaser that was released a few months ago.

Check out the new trailer below:

Related: “I Wasn’t Asked,” Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ Icon Not Returning for Upcoming Sequel

One of the first things you’ll notice, besides the fact that this looks pretty fun for a fan-made film, is that all the dialogue is in Italian, however, Ghostbusters News has confirmed that Ghostbusters: Assault on Florence will feature English subtitles. But what’s even more impressive than the special effects, though, is the fact that 100% of all the funds raised from the film’s release, including tickets for independent screenings, will support the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence, Italy.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters 2’ Is a Better Sequel Than ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ — Here’s Why!

What’s Assault on Florence about?

This upcoming Ghostbusters movie currently has no synopsis, although it’s reasonable to expect that, as the trailer suggests, a team of Italian Ghostbusters will fight a supernatural entity in Florence.

When’s it out?

As reported by Ghostbusters News, the film issued a press release detailing a September release window.

Is it canon?

No, the upcoming Ghostbusters movie is not canon — it’s fan-made, and no such film is ever considered canon, regardless of its respective franchise. The upcoming sequel, however, is, of course, 100% canon.

Ghostbusters fan films are all the craze within the fanbase right now, though, as the upcoming Ghostbusters Day (June 8) will host a 7-hour long Ghostbusters fan film marathon, which will be available to watch online. It will include the likes of Freddy vs. Ghostbusters, Return of the Ghostbusters, and Ghostbusters: Spilled Milk.

Related: All the Main Villains in the ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will be released on December 20, 2023.

It stars McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, William Atherton, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray, and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.

Will you be watching this new Ghostbusters movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!