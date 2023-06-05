CONFIRMED: Upcoming ‘Afterlife’ Sequel Reveals New Ghostbusters Team

When the upcoming Afterlife sequel hits theaters later this year, who ya gonna call? Well, let’s find out…

The upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) is shaping up to be a pretty interesting installment in the long-running franchise that started way back in 1984 with the original film, Ghostbusters (1984), and continued with Ghostbusters II (1989).

Now, Ghostbusters is finally set to move forward with a brand-new team, and though plot details are being kept under wraps for the upcoming film, we finally have word on who the new team will be, and it’s all thanks to a certain veteran Ghostbusters actor.

On last week’s episode of The Chris Moyles Show, Dan Aykroyd, who was there promoting his “Crystal Head Vodka” business, discussed the upcoming Afterlife sequel, which started filming in London several weeks ago, though will primarily take place in New York City.

It was recently confirmed that, along with legacy Ghostbusters actors Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd will be reprising his role as Ray Stantz.

A number of other actors are also on board, including newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles, as well as the Afterlife ensemble, McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), and Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson).

Now, Aykroyd has finally confirmed who the new team of Ghostbusters in the Afterlife sequel will be. Naturally, fans have been speculating that at least one of the four newcomers will don the flight suits and proton packs.

It was recently confirmed that British comedian James Acaster will be playing a technician who builds the Ghostbusters’ equipment, so that’s him ruled out, however, earlier this month, Doctor Sleep (2019) actress Emily Alyn Lind raised eyebrows by posting an Instagram picture in a baseball cap and sunglasses, standing in front of a blurred-out object, which was obviously a flight suit hanging on a rack.

While Lind playing a Ghostbuster may still be the case, legacy actor Aykroyd, who returned to the franchise alongside Hudson and Murray in the 2021 sequel, confirmed that this time the original Ghostbusters will be officially training the new recruits.

In the last film, youngsters Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), both of whom are the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), and local Summerville kids Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim), wind up taking up the mantle to save the day, while the OGs only show up to help during the third act.

But now, Venkman, Zeddemore, and Stantz will finally be passing the torch (or the proton pack, if you will) to a brand-new generation of Ghostbusters. Here’s what Aykroyd said about the upcoming Afterlife sequel during the interview:

“We’re handing the torch to a new generation. It’s someone younger now that has to put on that 50lb pack and go out there and expose themself to radiation. We have a terrific new cast: McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, and Logan Kim. The idea now is that they’re going to be the ones that take over. Now, Paul Rudd is also in it, and Carrie Coon. I love the new cast, and it’s going to be their responsibility now to keep it going and keep New York clean of pesky ghosts.”

So, to no surprise whatsoever, the new team will be the children from Afterlife: Phoebe, Trevor, and Podcast (Aykroyd doesn’t mention Celeste O’Connor’s Lucky, though), who we can only assume will relocate from Oklahoma to New York City, as suggested by Aykroyd.

Of course, it remains possible that other Ghostbusters will be joining the fold, but it looks like the legacy actors, Murray, Hudson, and Aykroyd, may finally be done with the Ghostbusters franchise once the upcoming Afterlife sequel has been and gone.

The 70-year-old actor also alluded to the possibility that the film could get pushed back. Currently set for release on December 16, Aykroyd hinted that it could release in Spring, 2024, saying, “Either end of the year or spring, not sure, you know, it’ll be depending upon music and mixing and all the things that have to be done.”

Though plot specifics are being kept under wraps, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) has revealed the current synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will be released on December 20, 2023.

