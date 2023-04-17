‘Ghostbusters 4’ Crew Describes “Something Strange” While Filming In London Underground

When there’s something strange on the London Underground, who ya gonna call?!

Ghostbusters 4 (2023) continues to soot in London, UK, however, according to a recent report from British tabloid The Sun, “something strange” has been taking place on one of the sets, which just so happens to be a part of the London Underground!

According to “a source” who has spoken to The Sun, several members of the crew have been spooked by “weird noises” while filming at night in abandoned tube tunnels near Westminster in Central London.

“They have been hearing really weird noises, and it’s freaking people out,” the source reportedly told The Sun. “It’s spooky enough being in a dark tunnel deep underground, let alone there being ghouls too.”

While the Ghostbusters franchise is no stranger to subway tunnels, this is the first time the filmmakers have filmed in actual subway tunnels, as opposed to set pieces as seen in Ghostbusters II (1989) and Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016).

It’s also the first time the franchise has filmed in London, which has left fans puzzled since filming started in March, seeing as we already know the sequel will primarily take place in New York City — “the home of Ghostbusters“, as previously described by co-writer Jason Reitman and co-writer and director Gil Kenan.

Either way, a subway is the perfect setting for any Ghostbusters film, and there’s no city that has quite as rich a history in spooky goings-on as London does, which is likely something the upcoming sequel will lean into.

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. The film will be released on December 20, 2023.

Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or your family ever seen a spook, spectre or ghost? If the answer is “yes”, then let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!