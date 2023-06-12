‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’ Reveals First Teaser and Brand-New Logo

Ghostbusters Day seemed very modest compared to last year. The 2022 celebrations saw the unveiling of several upcoming projects, including a Ghostbusters animated series, a Ghostbusters animated movie, and, of course, Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 (2023).

Last week’s event, on the other hand, which took place on June 8, came and went without so much as a whimper. There were a couple of interesting reveals, but anyone hoping for a trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 were left sorely disappointed.

It’s no surprise, though, considering it’s still filming, but with a release date of December 20, we can’t help but feel that post-production will have some “eleventh hour” vibes. With that said, Dan Aykroyd did recently hint that the film could be delayed until Spring, 2024.

Either way, the film has hardly been lock-and-key over the past few months, with plenty of information being released from the Ecto-Containment Unit, from its newly appointed director to filming locations, and plot details to cast members both old and new.

Among the returning characters is McKenna Grace, who plays Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). As well as the unveiling of the upcoming sequel’s brand-new logo, Ghostbusters Day also saw Grace, 16, take to TikTok to share a teaser for the film.

No stranger to the world of music, having performed the track “Haunted House” for the 2021 sequel, the musician/actress showcases the newly-recreated Ghostbusters firehouse, while she dances and mimes to a sped-up rendition of Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings”.

Grace slides down the firehouse’s pole and then dances past the Ecto-1, before making her way outside, revealing the equally impressive recreated exterior of New York City’s Hook & Ladder 8, which, in real life, can be found on North Moore St. in Tribeca.

Could this be hinting towards the film being a musical?! If this turns out to be the case, it will no doubt divide fans, much like the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux (2024). But we’ll just have to wait and see. Check out the video below:

Dan Aykroyd recently confirmed that the young actors from the previous film will form the new Ghostbusters team in the upcoming Afterlife sequel: McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), and Finn Wolfhard (Trevor).

As part of the Ghostbusters Day celebrations, the ensemble made an appearance in a short video shared by the official Ghostbusters Twitter account, alongside other returning cast members, Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Check it out below:

Happy #GhostbustersDay! We are ready to celebrate with you.

While there are no signs of William Atherton (Walter Peck) and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), or newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind, whose roles remain undisclosed, Ghostbusters Day did reveal the brand-new logo for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, which has certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Also shared via Twitter, the new logo appears frozen, which might suggest that hell is literally about to freeze over in Manhattan. And with a December release, perhaps the upcoming sequel will be a Christmas movie, just as we previously predicted:

Though plot specifics are being kept under wraps, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) has revealed the current synopsis for Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will be released on December 20, 2023.

Do you think Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will be a Christmas movie? Or even a musical? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!