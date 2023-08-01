New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie and Live-Action Series Release Online

Fans hoping to see something strange in the neighborhood this December will be disappointed to learn that the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) was recently delayed until next year as part of a major reshuffle at Sony Pictures.

There’s still plenty to be excited about in the world of Ghostbusters, though. Not only is the new film just three months from its initial release, but there are also two animated installments in development from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation.

Related: Upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Gets its First Official Trailer

There’s also the asymmetrical multiplayer video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022) to sink your teeth into, as well as the upcoming virtual reality game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023). A new comic will be hitting shelves some time this year too.

Recently, on Ghostbusters Day (June 8), fans were even treated to several fan-made films as part of an online Ghostbusters fan film marathon. Now, another such installment has been caught in our “streams” (pun intended, and we’re not even sorry).

Related: Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Is Now Available to Watch!

Per Ghostbusters News, the new feature-length fan film Ghostbusters: Open for Business (2023) held a live premiere at Production Point’s venue in Colorado Springs last weekend.

An Indiegogo campaign for the film was launched in 2017, and though filming started the following year, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a massive spanner in the works. Now, the brand-new fan film is, just as the title suggests, “open for business.”

Related: Images for Pixar-Inspired ‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Movie Revealed

The film follows two lifelong friends eager to make something of their lives in Colorado Springs, who set up their own Ghostbusters business. It sounds awesome, but what makes it even better is that director Michael Bixby has released the film online for free!

Check out the trailer for Ghostbusters: Open for Business below:

Related: A Guide to the ENTIRE ‘Ghostbusters’ Franchise

Here’s the film’s synopsis, as shared by Ghostbusters News:

Based on the franchise’s original prime canon, the film pre-dates the recent release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with the story centered around a new team set up in Colorado Springs, comprised of two lifelong friends said to be desperately trying to make something of themselves.

The first episode in a fan-made web series from the franchise group “Ghostbusters: Texas Regional Response Team” also premiered over the weekend.

To watch both videos, click here.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2’ Reveals First Teaser and Brand-New Logo

Earlier this year, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the following synopsis for the film:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).” Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will now be released on March 20, 2024.

Have you watched Ghostbusters: Open for Business yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!