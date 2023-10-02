New ‘Ghostbusters’ Installment Set for the Small Screen Revealed

When Sony Pictures recently announced that the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) had been pushed back until next year, fans were left disheartened. While it’s only a three-month delay, many are eager to sink their teeth into a new installment.

Afterlife introduced a team of young new characters: Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim), and Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and brought back legacy characters, Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) from the original two films.

The film takes place in Oklahoma, however, the next movie will return to the franchise’s roots in New York City, where Ray, Peter, and Winston will train Phoebe, Trevor, Podcast, and Lucky to become the next generation of Ghostbusters.

Along with the highly-anticipated film, Sony Pictures is preparing to unleash several new Ghostbusters installments from its Ecto-Containment Unit. There’s an animated film and an animated series heading to Netflix in the near future.

There’s also a brand-new limited edition comic book in the works, which will serve as a sequel to the 2021 film. Last year saw the release of the multiplayer game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), which also follows the events seen in Afterlife.

And a few weeks ago, an official short film was released, which shows the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man and the equally iconic Ecto-1 doing battle on the streets of New York City.

Check out the film below, courtesy of Michigan Ghostbusters:

If you’re a fan of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man (who isn’t?), you’ll be glad to know that he isn’t going anywhere in a hurry, and that there’s a new Ghostbusters installment you’ll definitely be able to sink your teeth into.

It’s not the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the original 1984 film and various other forms of media within the wider Ghostbusters franchise per se — it’s actually those many smaller versions of the iconic character from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

In the film, the aptly named “Mini-Pufts” cause marshmallow mayhem in a Walmart, where they scare the life out of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd). Now, the deliciously adorable, confectionary-made critters are officially making a comeback.

The upcoming virtual reality video game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) will soon be hitting shelves, and the reveal for the Meta Quest 3 has come with a preview for a game that serves as a sort of “mini” extension to Rise of the Ghost Lord.

And “mini” is the keyword here because it focuses on the Mini-Pufts!

Like the main game, Mini-Puft Mayhem is an immersive virtual reality experience, and we get a sneak peak in a new video showcasing Meta Quest 3, which you can check out below:

Mini-Puft Mayhem will be exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 version of Rise of the Ghost Lord and therefore won’t be available on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the PlayStation VR2. However, other versions of the game will have their own exclusive features.

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Rise of the Ghost Lord:

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe. Wield iconic equipment as you track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters across an extensive and engrossing campaign. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

Last month, State of Play unveiled a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below:

The game will be released on October 26, 2023. It will be available on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro, and the PlayStation VR2. For more information about Rise of the Ghost Lord, check out the official website.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 (2024) releases in theaters on March 29, 2024.

It stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Are you excited for Mini-Puft Mayhem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!