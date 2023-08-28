First Teaser for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel Arrives

The first teaser for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel has landed.

It was recently announced by Sony Pictures that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) sequel has been delayed until next year. But since that announcement, it feels like we’ve been getting closer and closer to the upcoming film by the day.

Fans were treated to a Ghostbusters short film from Sony Pictures Entertainment, which sees the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and the Ecto-1 doing battle. And last week, it was revealed by the film’s writer/director Gil Kenan and writer/producer Jason Reitman that a closed screening of the film was due to be held in London strictly for the filmmakers.

Originally set for a December release, the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise (the fourth in the main series of films) will see the return of original Ghostbusters (1984) actors, Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore).

The Afterlife ensemble will also return: McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), and Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), while newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Not much is known about the film’s premise, though we know the film will take place in New York City and will “continue with the Spengler family storyline” established in the 2021 sequel. We also know from Dan Aykroyd that the young characters from Afterlife will be getting trained to become “the next generation of Ghostbusters” in the new film.

However, the film’s official logo, which was shared back in June, does suggest that it takes place at Christmas (although, if this is the case, its new March release date may ruin this). But while the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel has only been pushed back by three months due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there are still no signs of a trailer.

However, as reported by Ghostbusters News, a teaser has now arrived in the form of the first poster for the film, which was shared by Ghostbusters franchise group, the Arizona Ghostbusters, who shared a picture of the poster at a Harkins Theatre location in Arizona.

The poster reflects the logo which was shared back in June, in which the ghost and the no-entry sign are both covered in what appears to be ice. Whether this suggests a Christmastime setting for the film, or that New York City is about to be frozen by some supernatural force, remains to be seen. Either way, we don’t have too long to wait.

Check out the poster below which was shared by Ghostbusters News’ Twitter/X account:

Teaser poster for upcoming Ghostbusters sequel begins to arrive in theaters

Earlier this year, a Production Weekly listing (via Ghostbusters News) revealed the following synopsis for the film:

“After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).”

Ghostbusters 4 stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles. Ghostbusters 4 will be released in theaters on March 20, 2024. Meanwhile, a brand-new virtual reality video game titled Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) will be released later this year, and there are two Ghostbusters animated features heading to Netflix.

