‘Stranger Things’ Lead Abandons Franchise, “Let’s Get Out of Here”

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is no longer wishing to be associated with Stranger Things, the show that made her a worldwide superstar and gave her the career jump that many actors dream about, just as the show is expected to head into its fifth and final season.

Netflix has created multiple original shows that have encapsulated guests for days as they binge through entire seasons. Shows like Squid Game, Wednesday, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, Black Mirror, and more have all been trending online at one point or another. These shows have allowed Netflix to soar above their competition, having higher subscribers than Disney+. Hulu, Paramount+, Amazon Prime, and more.

Now, Netflix is showing astronomically higher numbers, including adding nearly six million new subscribers and increasing its free cash flow from approximately $13 million to a staggering $1.3 billion. This is even while the streaming platform has undergone a massive password crackdown, forcing the end of password sharing for those who do not live in the same home.

One series that has helped Netflix attain the ability to upcharge its users is Stranger Things. The overall success and love of the show that fans have has allowed Netflix the reassurance that when a new season drops, people will pay for the streaming service, even if it is a few dollars higher.

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix, but has taken the world by storm.

Set in the 1980s, the series centers around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between it and the normal world.

Over the past four seasons, fans have become akin to Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman, as they play the main cast throughout the series.

If you have seen the series, you know that at the center of the story is the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities known as Eleven. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim for its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, compelling characters, and suspenseful storytelling.

The series has blown up so much so, that even Universal theme parks have capitalized on the IP. Halloween Horror Nights is the premiere Halloween event that guests can enjoy at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. This year, guests can enter the world of Stranger Things as Stranger Things 4 has its very own house.

Guests visiting both theme parks can even get Stranger Things-inspired food. At Universal Studios Hollywood, there are references to characters such as Eleven’s ice cream sundae or the Mind Flayer drink.

In addition to season 5, a prequel has been announced, titled, Strangers Things: The First Shadow, which is set to be a live play. The play will not feature iconic characters such as Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, or Dustin Henderson, as presumably none of them have even been born yet.

It was recently reported that Netflix was attempting to expedite the production of both Stranger Things and Wednesday, but with Stranger Things nearing its conclusion, there’s a growing buzz about what series might step in to fill the void it leaves behind, and it seems that Wednesday is going to be positioned as Netflix’s new flagship show, with multiple reports indicating that the streaming platform hopes to have multiple more seasons with Jenna Ortega before the show reaches a conclusion.

That being said, the ongoing AFTRA-SAG strike is making it impossible to move forward on either production at the moment, so much so that we have even seen Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos speak out in an attempt to keep the peace and, in turn, speed up the process by playing “nice”.

During this time, and after four seasons, some of the actors are looking to part ways with the show, as they feel they are being restricted by the characters they are so widely known for.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays the role of Mike Wheeler is also taking off. The actor has been in a prolific amount of films since his time filming the first season of Stranger Things, including It, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and more. Considering the actor began on Stranger Things at age 12, his growth has truly been astounding.

Wolfhard has also gotten into directing and brand work as one of the new “voices” behind YSL Beauty’s men’s fragrance MYSLF, which comes four years after he was named the face of Saint Laurent in 2019.

Millie Bobby Brown has also made it well known that she is ready to leave Eleven behind.

Her talent in the show did not go unrecognized, and now the 19-year-old is already a published author with Nineteen Steps: A Novel. She is also engaged to Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and has starred in mega-blockbusters such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

El Pais has reported that “The actress is doing everything she can to make her fame transcend the paranormal happenings in Hawkins, the town in which the series is set.”

Millie stated, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.”

The actress will return to the big screen in two upcoming films.

In Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel, Brown will play a princess who discovers that after marrying her prince charming, she will be sacrificed to the dragon of the kingdom’s caverns; the movie will be released on Netflix this year.

In 2024, Brown will appear in the sci-fi/adventure film The Electric State; the film is directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who have four films in the Marvel universe to their credit, including the acclaimed Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

For now, there is no official word on when Stranger Things season 5 will be released; however, as we stated, Netflix is prioritizing the show and work will resume as soon as they are able.

Are you ready to see Stranger Things come to an end?