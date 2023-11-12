Netflix Confirms ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Millie Bobby Brown’s Replacement

If you like shows that are quirky, filled with adventure, and some supernatural elements, all while dealing with regular storylines revolving around love and coming-of-age tales, you surely have watched Stranger Things.

The Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers was once highly rejected by a multitude of cable networks, is now one of the most popular shows in the world, and one of the top streamed shows that Netflix has ever produced. Aside from its success in entertainment, Stranger Things merchandise is widely sold, with many fans sporting “Hellfire Club” shirts.

Most recently, we have even seen Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood create a Stranger Things 4 house, taking guests through the terrifying season alongside Eleven, Max Mayfield, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Eddie Munson, Steve Harrington, Robin Buckley, Jim Hopper, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, and more, as the group finds a way to battle Vecna (Henry Creel).

The 80’s show has truly turned the world of entertainment Upside Down, and with its fifth and final season approaching, some of the cast has been vocal on their itch to leave their roles in the franchise behind. Now, Netflix is seemingly supporting Millie Bobby Brown in her departure from Stranger Things, giving her a new spot on the platform outside of the show.

Anticipation for the upcoming season of the show is high, but it had hit a temporary hiatus due to the recently concluded SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite this pause, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s CEO, assured that Stranger Things will be given precedence now that the strike has concluded.

Filming for the show has not recommenced as of now, but there are widespread expectations that it will resume shortly.

The cast primarily features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

During season one, we fell into the world of the Upside Down in Hawkins, Indiana, when Will Byers disappeared. Here, we meet Eleven as she discovers her obsession with Eggo waffles and battles a Demogorgon. The show is riddled with 80’s pop culture, making it nostalgic for an adult generation, while kids were able to watch and relate to the characters who were around 12 years old.

Forbes concluded, “Netflix’s smash hit Stranger Things was the most-streamed program of 2022, with viewers tuning in for 52 billion minutes last year as audiences increasingly opted for streaming platforms’ original content, according to ratings firm Nielsen”. The show shares the top three most-watched shows on the platform with Squid Game and Wednesday.

Now that the show is coming to an end, the Duffer brothers have looked into ways the storyline could expand.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is being developed as a play for the West End, and will serve as a prequel to the franchise which will premiere later this month.

The confirmation of the prequel’s development has clarified that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and the rest of the cast, including characters like Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson, will not be involved in the production. This is because none of these characters have been born in the prequel’s timeline. This decision is likely to have the support of much of the cast.

Brown recently shared how excited she is to leave the Stranger Things franchise.

The actress said, “let’s get out of here” when discussing season 5, noting that it is much like leaving high school and that by your last year, you are clamoring to get out.

Throughout her time on the show, her talent in the show did not go unrecognized, and now the 19-year-old is already a published author with Nineteen Steps: A Novel. She is also engaged to Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and has starred in mega-blockbusters such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Following that, in 2024, Brown will appear in the sci-fi/adventure film The Electric State; the film is directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who have four films in the Marvel universe to their credit, including the acclaimed Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now, however, Netflix is promoting Brown in a new project titled DAMSEL, which will come out in 2024.

Tudum shared insight on the film, “As the determined and courageous Elodie, Brown flips the script on the traditional fairy tale as a princess whose happily ever after is brutally interrupted when her Prince Charming sacrifices her to a dragon. Forget what you’ve heard about tales that begin with “Once upon a time…” — this damsel has only herself to rely on.”

Netflix has been highly publicizing this new project, as Stranger Things awaits in the shadows to even begin filming season 5. Although the streaming platform initially wanted to back the upcoming season, their actions pushing another project starring the titular character of Stranger Things shows they are using the popularity of Millie as a marketing tool, instead of the popularity of Stranger Things.

DAMSEL will also star Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson.

