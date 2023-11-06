‘Stranger Things’ Storyline Update Unveiled, “People Are Going to Lose Their Minds”

Are you ready to get a sneak peek of the upcoming Stranger Things production that is set to have audiences “lose their mind”.

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix has been booming since its inception in 2016. Since season one debuted, there have been four seasons added to the franchise with a fifth, and sadly for fans, the final season is on the way.

The Duffer brothers initially pitched the story to several cable networks, all of which rejected the script. They cited concerns that a plot centered around children as the main characters would not resonate with audiences.

They suggested either making it a children’s show or focusing solely on Hopper’s investigation of the paranormal.

Netflix then picked up the series, propelling it to a path of success and making the other cable networks regret their initial decision to pass on the show.

Once season 1 debuted, it shattered Netflix records.

The series unfolds in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a scientist is assaulted by an invisible entity within a U.S. government facility. The story kicks off with the disappearance of 12-year-old Will Byers, who vanishes under enigmatic circumstances while riding his bike home after a game of Dungeons & Dragons with his pals Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, and Lucas Sinclair.

The narrative further introduces Eleven, a mysterious young girl with extraordinary powers, and follows Will’s unsettling journey into an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. In their quest to find Will and confront a lethal creature called the Demogorgon, the group of young friends embarks on a perilous journey into this eerie parallel world.

In just 30 days, Stranger Things garnered an average viewership of approximately 14.07 million adults in the United States. This ranking positioned it as the third most-watched season among Netflix’s original content in the U.S. during that period. Fuller House and Orange is the New Black still had the series beat, however.

The season two premiere drove in 15 million viewers instantly. Variety noted, “As a whole, the season averaged 8.8 million viewers per episode with 6.2 million in the key demo.”

40.7 million Netflix subscribers watched season three within the first four days of the show.

Now, “Stranger Things 4 holds the title for the most-watched Netflix English-language series in its first 28 days on the platform, with 1.35 billion hours viewed”, according to Forbes.

“The series features an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine. Noah Schnapp and Joe Keery had recurring roles in the first season before being promoted to the main cast for the second, with Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, and Paul Reiser also joining. Maya Hawke joined the cast in the third season, and Priah Ferguson was promoted to the main cast. Brett Gelman had recurring roles in the second and third seasons, before being promoted to the main cast in the fourth. Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco and Jamie Campbell Bower joined the main cast for the fourth season.”

As we noted, the fifth season is set to be the final of the Stranger Things franchise, however, a prequel is also in the works for a different medium.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is being developed as a play for the West End, and will serve as a prequel to the franchise.

Variety shared the plot, “Set in Hawkins, Ind. in 1959, Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins as a young Jim Hopper’s (Oscar Lloyd) car won’t start, Bob Newby’s (Christopher Buckley) sister Patty won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.” It’s also the origin story of how Henry Creel became number one (aka “001”).

Of course, this means that Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, and the entire gang will not be in the play, however, we will be able to see Hopper’s storyline unfold even more, and Bob will return from the dead in a sort of back to the future move with the prequel’s timeline. On top of that, Ross and Matt Duffer co-wrote the play, which means that the original tone and styling that fans are used to will likely be upheld.

Today, a teaser trailer was released for the show, setting some high expectations for fans.

In the trailer, we are promised that the show will have viewers losing their minds. In the video, Ross shared the inception of the play, and why it came to be.

He said, “We were in the middle of breaking season four with our writers. We started going, ‘OK, well, there’s definitely more story to tell here. It really is a story exploring when Henry Creel first moved into Hawkins, and like every Stranger Things story, there’s a new really important character, which in this case is Patty Newby.” The show will have the characters that we know as adults in their highschool years, keeping our leads young as the show does.

Jamie Harrison, visual effects supervisor, noted, “There are a lot of vanishes and appearances and lots of other things that I’m not going to tell you about that because you don’t want to spoil the surprise for the audience.” The show is meant to be an amazing cinematic experience, with tons of mind-blowing illusions.

The Hollywood Reporter noted the cast, “Actress Ella Karuna Williams is set to play Newby, who teases the 1959-set prequel, which will center around the younger versions of series characters Joyce (playe dby Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Bob (Sean Astin) and Henry (the younger version of Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna, played by Raphael Luce) “trying to figure out their lives in high school.” Writer Kate Trefry added that “the main thrust of the story is Pattie and her little budding romance with Henry.”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to begin previews Nov. 17 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End. The official opening night is scheduled for December 14.

