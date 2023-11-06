New ‘Stranger Things’ Project Debuts Starring Eleven, Fans Pay for More

Stranger Things has dominated Netflix, as well as the TV-watching world, breaking multiple streaming records, and skyrocketing the once-children into a world of intense fame.

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror drama series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. It’s produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The first season premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016, with the second and third seasons following in October 2017 and July 2019. The fourth season was released in two parts in May and July 2022.

In February 2022, Netflix renewed Stranger Things for a fifth and final season. While many can barely wait to see what unfolds during this upcoming season, the show has had to put a pause on itself due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. That being said, Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix did confirm that two shows will get priority when the strike ends, with Stranger Things being one, and Wednesday being the other.

Taking place in the 1980s, the show revolves around the inhabitants of the made-up small town of Hawkins, Indiana. They grapple with a malevolent alternate dimension called the Upside Down, which becomes a threat after a nearby human experimentation facility unintentionally creates a portal connecting it to the regular world.

The show features a multitude of characters. While some “greener” Hollywood stars were introduced as kids, we also have veteran and iconic actors within the cast.

The cast primarily features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

The story’s focal point revolves around the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the emergence of a girl with psychokinetic abilities named Eleven. The series rapidly evolved into a cultural sensation, receiving critical acclaim for its nostalgic nods to 80s pop culture, engaging characters, and suspenseful narrative.

In addition to the TV series, the Stranger Things franchise has grown to encompass tie-in novels, comic books, video games, and merchandise. The show’s success has also led to the development of multiple seasons, each delving further into the unearthly threats within the Upside Down and the personal development of its youthful protagonists.

Despite Stranger Things’ status as a cultural phenomenon, recent reports suggest significant changes are on the horizon as fans anticipate Stranger Things Season 5 and the prequel Strangers Things: The First Shadow, designed as a live play. On top of that, Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus reveals a lot more backstory for fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. This will be a book that prequels season 4.

The prequel’s announcement confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) and the remaining cast, featuring characters such as Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson, will not be part of the play, given that none of them have even been born in the prequel’s timeline, which is likely something that a lot of the cast is in support of.

Millie Bobby Brown has been vocal about her readiness to move on from the character Eleven.

Her remarkable talent showcased in the show garnered significant recognition, and at just 19 years old, she has already established herself as a published author with her novel Nineteen Steps. Additionally, she is engaged to Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and has graced the big screen in major blockbusters like Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Recently, we shared, ““The actress is doing everything she can to make her fame transcend the paranormal happenings in Hawkins, the town in which the series is set.” Millie stated, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.”

Brown is very much ready to leave the Stranger Things world behind, especially after having been one of the most iconic characters in the franchise for years, and likely feeling stuck in the character of Eleven.

While Millie may want to leave the franchise, it seems that Netflix and Stranger Things will use her likeness for profit for as long as possible.

If you’re a gamer, it’s highly likely that you’ve either tried or actively engage in playing Fortnite. Fortnite is a multiplayer online game that facilitates global interaction and gameplay among its players. In each gaming session, participants parachute into the virtual world with the ultimate aim of being the sole survivor.

The game is available in three distinct game modes, each sharing the same foundational gameplay and game engine:

Save the World: In this cooperative game mode, players collaborate to fend off hordes of zombie-like creatures. They protect various objects using traps and fortifications they can construct. This mode supports up to four players. Fortnite Creative: Here, players enjoy unparalleled creative freedom to craft their own worlds and battlegrounds, shaping the environment to their liking.

One way that Fortnite has continued to keep the game fresh and exciting for its user base, while finding new streams of revneue, has been by creating new skins. Skins are the overall look of your character, and once Fortnite started charging users to purchase licensed looks, like Spider-Man, they never stopped.

Most recently, the game added Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington to the game, as well as Micheal Myers for the Halloween season. Now, Stranger Things is being introduced to the world of Fortnite, as Eleven is a new skin available for players.

Pop Base (@PopBase) shared, “Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’ has been added to Fortnite.”

Eleven from 'Stranger Things' has been added to Fortnite.

Funny enough, we can see that her emote involves her iconic waffles from season 1 of the show, however, her current look is indicative of the third season.

Pop Crave (@PopCrave) also shared a video of the character; however, this video was filmed by Millie’s co-star, Noah Schapp, who plays Will Byers in the show with her.

Noah Schnapp shares video of Eleven doing Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ dance on Fortnite.

Noah Schnapp shares video of Eleven doing Doja Cat's 'Say So' dance on Fortnite.

Like any other Fortnite skin, the Eleven look does come at an extra cost for players.

