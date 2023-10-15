‘Stranger Things’ Announces Beloved Character Return

One of the shows that has dominated the internet and the Netflix streaming service over the past few years is Stranger Things.

If you are someone who enjoys action, adventure, coming of-age stories, with a twist of horror — Stranger Things is certainly something you have come across. Now, there has been a shocking announcement which has led to the franchise bringing back a character… from the dead.

Stranger Things is an American science fiction horror drama television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. Produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, the first season was released on Netflix on July 15, 2016. The second and third season followed in October 2017 and July 2019 respectively, and the fourth season aired in two parts in May and July 2022. In February 2022, Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season.

Set in the 1980s, the series centers around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they are plagued by a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, after a nearby human experimentation facility opens a gateway between it and the normal world.

The ensemble cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman.

At the center of the story is the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities known as Eleven. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim for its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, compelling characters, and suspenseful storytelling.

The cast, including breakout star Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, has garnered widespread recognition and praise for their performances, further cementing the franchise’s place in pop culture history.

As the story continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate each new chapter in the Stranger Things saga, making it one of the most iconic and enduring franchises in recent years.

In addition to the TV series, the Stranger Things franchise has expanded to include tie-in novels, comic books, video games, and merchandise. The show’s success has also led to the creation of multiple seasons, with each instalment continuing to explore the otherworldly threats lurking in the Upside Down and the emotional growth of its young protagonists.

While Stranger Things has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon, recent reports have indicated that major changes will be coming to the show as fans wait for Stranger Things Season 5, as well as the prequel Strangers Things: The First Shadow, which is set to be a live play.

With the announcement of the prequel, it was confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), as well as the rest of the cast, which includes Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, or Dustin Henderson would not be in the play, as presumably none of them have even been born yet.

The fourth season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things was released worldwide on the streaming service Netflix in two volumes. The first set of seven episodes was released on May 27, 2022, while the second set of two episodes was released on July 1, 2022.

Set in March 1986, eight months after the events of the third season, the fourth season is split between different plotlines.

The first plotline takes place in Hawkins, where a series of mysterious teenage murders begin haunting the town. Eddie Munson, leader of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High School’s Dungeons & Dragons group, becomes a prime suspect in the murders after senior cheerleading captain Chrissy Cunningham dies in his trailer.

Dustin Henderson, Lucas and Erica Sinclair, Max Mayfield, Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler, and Robin Buckley begin investigating to clear Eddie’s name. They discover that the true perpetrator is a powerful being who resides in the Upside Down, whom they later dub “Vecna”.

The second plotline involves Mike Wheeler visiting Eleven, Will and Jonathan Byers at their new home in California.

Due to the events in Hawkins and the imminent danger to her friends, Eleven goes with Dr. Sam Owens to a secret facility in Nevada to regain her powers, where she is reunited with Dr. Martin Brenner and forced to confront her past in Hawkins National Laboratory with the aid of an isolation tank. With the military searching for Eleven, Mike, Will, Jonathan, and new friend Argyle try to track her down first.

The third plotline follows Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman as they venture to Russia upon learning that Jim Hopper may still be alive. Meanwhile, Hopper is held in a Soviet prison camp in Kamchatka, where he and the other inmates are forced to battle a Demogorgon that the Russians have captured.

Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn, was a main character in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Eddie was a student at Hawkins High School, and the idiosyncratic leader of the Hellfire Club, a fringe school society oriented around Dungeons & Dragons. The guitar-playing baddie quickly became a fan faovrite, which is why his death was such a shock in the season finale.

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dead characters do not get to typically come back, as the Upside Down is not a multiverse. That being said, a prequel novel can turn back time, and allow audiences to get to know a character who no longer exists.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus reveals a lot more backstory for fan-favorite character Eddie Munson.

The prequel novel, written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, who also works on the show, is set two years before the events of Stranger Things season 4, which introduced actor Joseph Quinn as the beloved high school metalhead and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast. And now you can learn more details about Eddie’s relationship with music and his mother in EW’s exclusive excerpt from the book.

The publication notes, “Flight of Icarus follows a record producer named Paige who gives Eddie and his band Corroded Coffin the chance to fulfill their rock & roll dreams. The excerpt finds Eddie entering a recording studio for the first time and telling Paige how his late mom got him hooked on music. She had grown up in Memphis, where she met Eddie’s dad, who turned out to be a schemer.

They eventually moved to Hawkins, Ind., and while Al taught his son how to play guitar, it was his mom who taught him how to love music, sharing all the records she listened to on the nine-hour drive from Memphis. She eventually got sick and died when Eddie was 6 years old.

In a rather telling line, Eddie says, “This music takes you on an adventure, to another world where you’re, like, facing down demons. Traveling into the depths of hell. My mom’s music was plane tickets. I guess that makes my music a portal to another dimension.” If he only knew…”

Click here to read the first excerpt of the novel.

Netflix is also developing a Stranger Things animated series in the vein of Saturday morning cartoons and a crossover comic series where the Party meets another group of 1980s heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus will be released this October 31.

What do you think about Eddie Munson’s return to Stranger Things?