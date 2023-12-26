Disney Reveals Stunning New Look Into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney shared more exciting details regarding its incredibly divisive Splash Mountain project.

Plenty of changes have occurred at Walt Disney World and Disneyland in the last several years, with multiple new rides and attractions making their way into the parks. The Walt Disney Company itself relies on creativity in everything it does, ensuring that its fans experience new and exciting things with every movie, show, or ride they discover.

By far, the biggest theme park news story of the last few years revolves around Disney’s decision to close Splash Mountain. This is a topic that has been talked about and heavily debated, with fans left divided on how they feel about this upcoming project. The Walt Disney Company announced its plans to retheme Splash Mountain several years ago, with both Florida and California versions of the ride closing permanently in 2023. A third and final version of Splash Mountain remains open at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort and will most likely stay open for the foreseeable future.

Disney has been quite shy about the details of this new ride, but recently shared some more information in a new television spot. A segment from the 40th Annual Disney Parks Christmas Parade revealed more information and insight into this exciting project, which you can see below.

Segment on the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from the 40th Annual Disney Parks Christmas Parade. pic.twitter.com/5hQd4PvMp2 — AllCentralFlorida (@AllCentralFla) December 25, 2023

Within this brief segment, Walt Disney Imagineers reveals some more details regarding this project. Disney claims this new attraction will “push the limits of Disney creativity,” with the new ride featuring some new technology and amazing effects. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will feature all of your favorite characters from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), taking guests on a dazzling journey through the bayou.

The ride will utilize the same track layout and ride vehicles, but make no mistake, this is an entirely new ride. Ted Robledo, Executive Creative Director, states that the ride will feature all your favorite “familiar thrills” but will feature an all-new story, one that picks up where the The Princess and the Frog ends. One of the most critical parts of this project was Walt Disney Imagineering’s desire to be as authentic to the New Orleans area as possible.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and we could not be more excited. While no official opening timeframe has been announced, reports and rumors point toward a potential opening day in September. The television spot also features a few quick looks at more of the exterior theming of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates on this incredibly exciting new Disney attraction.

The Walt Disney Company decided to close Splash Mountain forever several years ago after decades of backlash regarding the ride’s inspiration. Splash Mountain’s entire identity, ranging from its characters to its music, was all taken from Disney’s controversial 1946 film Song of the South. Since the day this animation/live-action hybrid film was released, it has been incredibly controversial. The film has been criticized for its portrayal of African Americans, so much so that Disney essentially left it in the past. There has been no official release for this film, and fans won’t find it streaming on Disey’s Disney+ streaming service.

In an attempt to distance itself even further away from the film, Disney decided it was time to close down Spalsh Mountain forever and restart. As we stated earlier, fans can expect to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure sometime in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. For more official information regarding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, make sure and visit the official Disney parks website.

Are you excited about this new ride? Will you miss Splash Mountain?