New Florida Laws to Directly Affect Disney World Guests

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed some new bills into Florida laws, which will go into effect beginning January 1, 2024, and will directly affect Disney World guests. Here’s what you need to know.

Ron DeSantis Sets New Florida Laws – Will Directly Affect Disney World Guests

A few laws will be enacted starting January 1, 2024, in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the new rules this year, including two specific rules that all Disney World guests should know. These laws are ones that everyone and anyone visiting Florida, specifically Walt Disney World Resort, should be made aware of so as not to get into any trouble with the law.

The first Senate House Bill, “HB-425, ” deals with motorists traveling around Florida. It expands the “Move Over” law, requiring drivers to move into a different lane to make way for law enforcement, sanitation crews, emergency workers, tow trucks, construction cars, and utility vehicles. Beginning January 1, 2024, the new bill expands into cars that you see on the road that display hazard lights, flares, emergency signage, or a car stopped with someone present inside or outside the vehicle.

Folks visiting Disney World who travel by vehicle should know this law as, if not followed, it could cost you a ticket. The law differs from others in your state, directly affecting people traveling around Florida to the theme parks.

The next Senate House bill passed in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis is the CS/SB 76: State Park Campsite Reservations. According to this new bill that will go into effect on the first day of the new year, Florida Residents seeking to stay at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will get the chance to book their stays at least 11 months in advance.

For those envisioning a camping escape in a Florida state park, secure your spot with the power of planning. Florida residents can reserve their campground up to 11 months ahead, while out-of-state adventurers have a window of 10 months to plan their outdoor retreat. So, folks looking to book their stay at the campgrounds inside Disney World who are Florida residents will get to do so at least one month before out-of-state people. You can now book with your Florida ID card or driver’s license numbers.

Visiting Walt Disney World is a magical experience, and part of ensuring a positive and safe environment for all guests is adherence to state laws. Disney World visitors must respect and follow all applicable state laws regardless of personal sentiments.

These regulations are in place to maintain the well-being and security of everyone within the park. While the enchanting atmosphere may transport guests to a fantasy world, real-world laws and regulations still apply. By embracing a mindset of responsibility and compliance, visitors contribute to the overall harmony and enjoyment of the Disney experience for themselves and their fellow guests.