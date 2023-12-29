Disney Attractions Reaching 5 Hour Wait Time as Parks Remain at Full Capacity

Disney World attractions are reaching five hours, yikes! Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) is getting busy, really busy. WDW is so busy that wait times for most attractions are hitting a 5-hour length, lending to the sold-out news for today and tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know if you’re spending your final weekend of 2023 at the most magical place on earth.

Disney World Attractions Hit 250 Minute Wait Time, Nearing 5 Hours at Most Parks

It’s the busiest time of the year at Disney World as the theme parks have sold out through the rest of today and all of tomorrow, with only one park remaining available for Sunday. News broke out just moments ago that all Disney parks reservations through Sunday morning have sold out, leaving all other guests locked out. But that’s not the only big news coming out of WDW. Genie+, the My Disney Experience mobile app paid service, also sold out at two separate parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, for the first time in Walt Disney World history.

Now, most major Disney World attractions are hitting a four-hour or more wait time, leaving only a few remaining rides open for guests to get on without waiting so long. The My Disney Experience application on mobile devices shows current park wait times reaching 250 minutes, with most attractions following suit. Right now, as of 12:41 p.m. EST, here are the current wait times at Disney World:

Avatar Flight of Passage – 250 minute

Slinky Dog Dash – 160 minutes

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – 150 minutes

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – 145 minutes

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith – 140 minutes

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain – 140 minutes

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – 130 minutes

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – 125 minutes

Frozen Ever After – 125 minutes

Soarin’ Over California – 110 minutes

Kilimanjaro Safaris – 110 minutes

The attractions with the least amount of wait times as of 12:46 p.m. EST are as follows:

Swiss Family Treehouse – 5 minutes

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress – 5 minutes

The Hall of Presidents – 10 minutes

Muppet*Vision 3D – 10 minutes

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – 15 minutes

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor – 20 minutes

It’s Tough to be a Bug! – 25 minutes

Some mild wait times for Disney World attractions as of 12:48 p.m. EST are the following:

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – 50 minutes

it’s a small world – 55 minutes

Journey into Imagination with Figment – 50 minutes

Spaceship Earth – 55 minutes

Haunted Mansion – 60 minutes

Star Tours – The Adventure Continues – 60 minutes

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin – 60 minutes

Wait times for the Disney parks attractions, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will fluctuate throughout the rest of today, with wait times dropping and peaking, but expect to wait at least over an hour for most attractions and over two hours for the most popular attractions throughout the Disney Resort.

What are your thoughts on Disney World attractions nearing a five-hour wait time?