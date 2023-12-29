Disney Attractions Reaching 5 Hour Wait Time as Parks Remain at Full Capacity

Disney World attractions are reaching five hours, yikes! Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) is getting busy, really busy. WDW is so busy that wait times for most attractions are hitting a 5-hour length, lending to the sold-out news for today and tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know if you’re spending your final weekend of 2023 at the most magical place on earth.
Disney World Attractions Hit 250 Minute Wait Time, Nearing 5 Hours at Most Parks
It’s the busiest time of the year at Disney World as the theme parks have sold out through the rest of today and all of tomorrow, with only one park remaining available for Sunday. News broke out just moments ago that all Disney parks reservations through Sunday morning have sold out, leaving all other guests locked out. But that’s not the only big news coming out of WDW. Genie+, the My Disney Experience mobile app paid service, also sold out at two separate parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, for the first time in Walt Disney World history.
Now, most major Disney World attractions are hitting a four-hour or more wait time, leaving only a few remaining rides open for guests to get on without waiting so long. The My Disney Experience application on mobile devices shows current park wait times reaching 250 minutes, with most attractions following suit. Right now, as of 12:41 p.m. EST, here are the current wait times at Disney World:
- Avatar Flight of Passage – 250 minute
- Slinky Dog Dash – 160 minutes
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure – 150 minutes
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – 145 minutes
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith – 140 minutes
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain – 140 minutes
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – 130 minutes
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run – 125 minutes
- Frozen Ever After – 125 minutes
- Soarin’ Over California – 110 minutes
- Kilimanjaro Safaris – 110 minutes
The attractions with the least amount of wait times as of 12:46 p.m. EST are as follows:
- Swiss Family Treehouse – 5 minutes
- Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress – 5 minutes
- The Hall of Presidents – 10 minutes
- Muppet*Vision 3D – 10 minutes
- Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – 15 minutes
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor – 20 minutes
- It’s Tough to be a Bug! – 25 minutes
Some mild wait times for Disney World attractions as of 12:48 p.m. EST are the following:
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh – 50 minutes
- it’s a small world – 55 minutes
- Journey into Imagination with Figment – 50 minutes
- Spaceship Earth – 55 minutes
- Haunted Mansion – 60 minutes
- Star Tours – The Adventure Continues – 60 minutes
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin – 60 minutes
Wait times for the Disney parks attractions, including Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will fluctuate throughout the rest of today, with wait times dropping and peaking, but expect to wait at least over an hour for most attractions and over two hours for the most popular attractions throughout the Disney Resort.
What are your thoughts on Disney World attractions nearing a five-hour wait time?