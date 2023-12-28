Disney World Sets New Historical Record as Prices Reach New Height

Walt Disney World Resort has set a new historical record at two parks, even with a new record high for its paid service, Genie+.

This week has been quite busy for Disney World as parks are selling out, and Genie+, the Disney-paid service for guests to get into an attraction faster, reached a new price height. Genie+ reached nearly $40, previously beating the summer price hike of $27.

Disney announced that an overhaul would be coming for the paid service, allowing guests to pay for individual parks or multiple parks at once, allowing for more planning for the guests looking to make the best of their Disney vacation experience.

The Genie+ service remains at nearly $40 per person on the Disney My Experience App. Despite the high price, the paid service has sold out at one park and two. Genie+ sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This marks the first time Genie+ has sold out at two Disney World parks, with Hollywood Studios selling out yesterday and today.

Amidst the traditionally bustling holiday season, just before Christmas Day to New Year’s Day, Walt Disney World has adjusted its pricing structure to align with heightened demand.

At its initial launch, the Disney Genie+ service commanded a fee of $15. However, the Multi-Park option has now surged to a substantial $39, reflecting the dynamic pricing strategy implemented by Disney.

Presently, the Genie+ price for Disney’s Animal Kingdom stands at $29, increasing from its previous high of $25. Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom has adjusted to $39, up from the earlier rate of $35. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, previously priced at $32, now stands at $35. Lastly, EPCOT carries a price tag of $32, representing an increase from its prior rate of $28. These adjustments reflect Disney’s responsiveness to demand fluctuations and its commitment to providing a premium guest experience during peak periods.

Disney Genie+ is a paid add-on to Disney’s free Genie service. Genie+ gives guests access to Lightning Lane queues at select attractions, allowing them to skip the standby line. Genie+ also offers guests access to high-traffic attractions and shows, like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

