Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Sets New Historical Record as Prices Reach New Height

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
A person holding up a smartphone with the Genie+ service open while looking up at the Cinderella Castle inside of Magic Kingdom Park.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Walt Disney World Resort has set a new historical record at two parks, even with a new record high for its paid service, Genie+.

Fireworks at the Disney World Cinderella castle from afar inside of Magic Kingdom Park.
Credit: Jayme McColgan, Unsplash

Disney World Genie+ Sells Out in Record Time Despite Spike in Price

This week has been quite busy for Disney World as parks are selling out, and Genie+, the Disney-paid service for guests to get into an attraction faster, reached a new price height. Genie+ reached nearly $40, previously beating the summer price hike of $27.

Disney announced that an overhaul would be coming for the paid service, allowing guests to pay for individual parks or multiple parks at once, allowing for more planning for the guests looking to make the best of their Disney vacation experience.

The Genie+ service remains at nearly $40 per person on the Disney My Experience App. Despite the high price, the paid service has sold out at one park and two. Genie+ sold out at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This marks the first time Genie+ has sold out at two Disney World parks, with Hollywood Studios selling out yesterday and today.

Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Amidst the traditionally bustling holiday season, just before Christmas Day to New Year’s Day, Walt Disney World has adjusted its pricing structure to align with heightened demand.

At its initial launch, the Disney Genie+ service commanded a fee of $15. However, the Multi-Park option has now surged to a substantial $39, reflecting the dynamic pricing strategy implemented by Disney.

Presently, the Genie+ price for Disney’s Animal Kingdom stands at $29, increasing from its previous high of $25. Meanwhile, Magic Kingdom has adjusted to $39, up from the earlier rate of $35. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, previously priced at $32, now stands at $35. Lastly, EPCOT carries a price tag of $32, representing an increase from its prior rate of $28. These adjustments reflect Disney’s responsiveness to demand fluctuations and its commitment to providing a premium guest experience during peak periods.

Photo of early morning crowds at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Luke D, Inside the Magic

Disney Genie+ is a paid add-on to Disney’s free Genie service. Genie+ gives guests access to Lightning Lane queues at select attractions, allowing them to skip the standby line. Genie+ also offers guests access to high-traffic attractions and shows, like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade.

What are your thoughts on Disney Genie+ selling out at two theme parks at WDW despite the high price? 

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney GuestsGenie+Walt Disney WorldWalt Disney World Resort

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!