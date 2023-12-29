Disney World Sells Out Through New Year’s Day, Guests Scramble as One Park Remains

Disney World sells out in record time as the final weekend of 2023 approaches, leaving only one option for guests looking to spend their New Year’s at the most magical place on earth.

Disney World Sells Out in Record Time, Leaving One Option for Guests

It’s theme parks’ busiest time of the year, and Disney World is no exception. Wait times for attractions have passed 330 minutes, and it’s not even noon in Central Florida. Just yesterday, Genie+ sold out at Disney World parks, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, marking the first time two consecutive Disney parks sold out simultaneously.

Disney guests are taking to social media to complain and discuss the insane crowds at the Disney theme parks right now, giving their two cents on how just bad things get around the Christmastime season, including the New Year’s Eve season.

The parks in Florida have been selling out this week, as the My Disney Experience app on mobile devices has been showing tickets and reservations to the theme parks selling out in record time. It looks like today is no exception as Walt Disney World is sold out for the entire day today and tomorrow, prompting New Year’s Eve to be the final day folks can purchase daytime tickets to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios.

With zero availability today and tomorrow, people looking to spend the end of the year at the most magical place on earth will have to find other plans. It has been some time since Disney World has sold out in this record time. For New Year’s Eve, only one park remains open for reservations and tickets – Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Limited reservations are possible for people wanting to visit Disney World if they act fast, as Animal Kingdom will likely sell out before the end of today. Genie+ remains at an all-time high of $39 per person and will stay in that price range through the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Planning a Disney World trip during the holidays requires thoughtful consideration to ensure a magical experience. Secure accommodations and park tickets well in advance, as the holiday season is a popular time to visit. Be aware of special holiday park hours and any events during your visit. Although expensive, take advantage of the Genie+ system for shorter wait times on popular rides. Plan your selections to maximize efficiency.

Florida can be warm even during the holiday season. Stay hydrated, take breaks, and find shade when needed—book dining reservations early for popular restaurants, especially those offering holiday-themed meals. Stay informed about any updates or changes to park policies, procedures, or entertainment schedules. Finally, savor the magical atmosphere and enjoy the time with family and friends. Disney World during the holidays is a unique and unforgettable experience.