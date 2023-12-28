BREAKING: Walt Disney World Locks Out Guests as Tickets Sell Out

The Christmas Holiday might end, but that isn’t stopping guests from buying the Disney World park reservation system. Today, guests can no longer make any reservations at Disney World. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Becomes Unavailable Again After Park Reservation System Sells Out

In what took a few hours, Walt Disney World Resort sold out of its theme park reservations as tickets became no longer valid for guests hoping to enter EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom. Genie+, the Disney paid service for guests to get into their favorite attractions faster, also sold out in record time despite being at new highs, reaching nearly $40.

According to the official Disney World website, all remaining tickets and reservations officially sold out just moments ago. This comes after tickets and reservations sold out yesterday around noon. In contrast, the Disney parks seem to have sold out much faster today, with the theme parks also unavailable tomorrow.

At times, tickets will be again made available due to a technical glitch, someone canceling their theme park reservations, or Disney allowing more guests to enter their parks.

Yesterday, all Disney World parks also sold out in record time, angering guests again as the reservation system will soon become obsolete after January 8, 2024. In a noteworthy development, Walt Disney World unveiled plans in May for a significant change, revealing that as of 2024, the Park Pass reservation system will no longer be required for most guests.

Commencing on January 9, 2024, vacationers can enjoy the freedom of spontaneous visits without needing prior reservations. This exciting shift extends to Annual Passholders and Cast Members, who will also be exempt from reservations on numerous dates throughout 2024.

Disney World introduced the theme park reservation system as a strategic measure to manage crowd levels, enhance guest experience, and comply with health and safety guidelines. The plan was implemented, particularly in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. By requiring guests to make reservations in advance, Disney World aimed to control attendance, facilitate social distancing, and ensure a more organized flow of visitors within the theme parks.

The reservation system allowed Disney to monitor and adjust park capacities based on evolving circumstances, public health recommendations, and government regulations. It provided a tool for the park to distribute attendance more evenly across days, preventing overcrowding and optimizing the overall guest experience.

While the reservation system may have initially responded to pandemic-related concerns, it also served as a means for Disney World to experiment with crowd management strategies and potentially enhance operational efficiency. It’s worth noting that the decision to discontinue the system in 2024 indicates a shift in Disney’s approach, possibly reflecting a more optimistic outlook on returning to a more regular operational model. After all, much to anyone’s surprise, it will be four years since the global pandemic took over everything.

Are you thrilled about Disney World removing the theme park reservation system?

Are you heading to the Disney parks this weekend?