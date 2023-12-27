UPDATE: Disney World Parks Unavailable to All Guests

The Walt Disney World Resort parks are all now officially unavailable to all guests looking to visit the theme parks today as the reservation system has locked out anyone looking to make bookings.

Disney World Parks Reservation System Sells Out Completely Effective Immediately

For folks looking to spend their vacation today at any Disney World parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, they can no longer make that possible, as all Disney World Resort park reservations are now unavailable after selling out this morning.

According to the official Walt Disney World website, any reservations left for the theme parks officially sold out this morning, making Disney World unavailable to all remaining guests. The current reservation system has permitted all spots to be taken for the rest of today, with tomorrow and Friday selling out quickly.

Reservations can be made through the Disney Parks Pass System. Reservations are required every day you want to visit the parks, except for the two water parks. Making reservations as early as possible is recommended, as reservations are limited.

2024 to Usher in New Era

Disney World is making some critical changes in 2024, and one of those changes involves the official parks reservation system put in place right after the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In May, Walt Disney World announced that starting in 2024, most guests will no longer need a Park Pass reservation system. This means that vacationers will no longer need to reserve visits beginning January 9, 2024. Annual Passholders and Cast Members will also not need reservations on many dates in 2024. Theme park reservations are still required to enter a Disney theme park through January 8, 2024. Reservations may still be needed for other admission types.

In early November, a mysterious outage caused concerns as the entire park reservation system went down for an extended period, not allowing guests to make any reservations for any of the theme parks at Disneyland in California. The outage led to a massive outcry from the fanbase on social media as guests spoke out against the system, saying it needed to be restructured or removed altogether from the Disney parks around the globe.

Guests can still access the Walt Disney World Resort parks reservation system to check availability to any theme parks in the coming days. It is highly recommended that folks always check availability before booking their Disney trip so as not to hinder their Disney experience and not be able to make any reservations to any of the parks.