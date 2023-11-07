Disney Park Reservation System Down Indefinitely as Mysterious Outage Reported Nationwide

If you’re looking to book a trip to one of the most magical places on earth, you might be waiting a very long time for a reservation as the Disney Park reservation system is down, according to numerous reports from several guests.

Disney Park Reservation System Experiencing Nation-Wide Outage

Disneyland Resort in California is experiencing technical difficulties in terms of those guests looking to book a reservation for the park today. So far, there is no sign of when the system will be back up and running. The reservation system was introduced as a temporary measure in response to the pandemic that occurred in 2020. After the parks reopened, Disney took the necessary measures to keep guests safe by implementing a new system that would allow the parks not to reach a specific capacity.

The Disneyland park reservation system typically worked as follows:

Reservation Requirement: Visitors were required to make a reservation in advance to enter the theme parks. This reservation was in addition to the regular park admission ticket. Availability: Park reservations were subject to availability, and they could be booked on the official Disneyland website or mobile app. Availability may vary depending on the ticket type, Annual Pass, or other factors. Linked Tickets: Each member of your party needed a valid park admission ticket and a corresponding park reservation. Tickets and reservations could be linked through the Disneyland app or website. Reservation Windows: Specific reservation windows were available for ticket types and pass holders. You should book your reservation well in advance, essential to secure your preferred dates. Flexibility: Visitors could modify or cancel their reservations, subject to availability. Capacity Limits: Disneyland implemented reduced park capacity to facilitate physical distancing and enhanced safety measures during the pandemic.

As of an hour ago or less, multiple guests are reporting that the park reservation system is down as they are being turned away from being able to make any form of reservation. According to a guest who posted to the r/Disneyland subreddit page, the site has been down for several hours.

Trying to make park reservations, but the site has been down for at least an hour. – u/MidCentury43

Since the post went live, other guests have also called to report on the down reservation system. One guest even went as far as to mention how the Cast Member reservation system was also experiencing some kind of major technical outage. “It has to be something in their backend cause our CM reservation site is also down,” mentioned u/Fc2300.

As of recently, Disney has not officially announced this subject matter as guests are scrambling to figure out what is happening. “An hour is a long stinking time for a major site. Anyone know what is going on?,” said another guest. “It’s been down for me since like 1 a.m. Pacific,” said another guest, trying to figure out what was happening. You can view the entire Reddit thread by clicking the link below.

What Should You Do When You Can Not Make Reservations With Disney for Their Parks?

Here are a few steps you can follow to deal with this sort of issue:

Check Availability: First, verify if there are alternative dates or times with available reservations. Reservations can fill up quickly but may become available as other guests modify their plans.

Be Flexible: Try to be flexible with your travel dates and times. Weekdays or less popular times may have more reservation options than weekends and peak periods.

Contact Disneyland Guest Services: If you’re still unable to secure a reservation, it’s a good idea to contact Disneyland’s guest services or customer support. They may be able to help you find the best reservation options.

Consider Park Hopper Tickets: If you have a Park Hopper ticket, you may have more flexibility regarding park access. While one park may be fully booked, the other park may still have availability.

Keep Checking: Availability can change, especially as the date of your visit approaches. Could you continue to check the reservation system periodically to see if new reservations open up due to cancellations or changes?

Plan Well in Advance: If you’re planning a visit to Disneyland, especially during peak seasons or holidays, it’s advisable to make your reservations well in advance to secure your preferred dates.

Consider Annual Passes: If you’re a frequent visitor facing difficulty getting reservations, you might consider becoming an Annual Passholder. Some Passholder tiers may offer more reservation availability.

Explore Other Options: If all else fails, you might explore nearby attractions, activities, or experiences in the area if you cannot secure a Disneyland park reservation for your desired dates.

You can read the entire Reddit thread mentioned in this article above by clicking here to learn more about the Disney Park reservation system being down.

So that you know, the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.