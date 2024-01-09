Prolonged Turbulent Weather Forces Extended Closure of Disney Park

As Tornado Warnings and severe weather continue to impact Central Florida, a Disney World Park will remain closed for an extended period. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Sees Inclement Weather Impact, Blizzard Beach to Close for Several Days

This week has been a not-so-sunny time for folks visiting Walt Disney World Resort. Severe weather, including Tornado Warnings, heavy rain, and strong winds, has stopped a lot of guests from entering the parks, leading to a decline in wait times and crowd levels.

For what seems like the 100th time, Blizzard Beach, one of Disney World’s water parks, will close down again for several days, beginning tomorrow, January 10, and staying shut down on Thursday, January 11. The official Disney World website lists the two days mentioned above without any hours, which indicates that the park will be closed due to the severe weather impacting Florida this week.

This would mark several weeks where Blizzard Beach has had multiple closures since last month. Guests visiting the theme parks this week should plan accordingly and ensure they are prepared for the weather and possible closures to continue through Friday aside from the abovementioned water park.

Blizzard Beach is one of the two Walt Disney World Resort water parks in Orlando, Florida. It opened in 1995 and is themed as a melted ski resort in the Florida sun. The park’s backstory is that a freak snowstorm hit the area, leading to the construction of the water park with “melting” snow and ice-themed attractions.

Key features and attractions at Blizzard Beach include:

Summit Plummet: One of the park's main attractions, Summit Plummet is one of the tallest and fastest free-fall water slides in the world. Guests plunge a nearly vertical slope at high speeds.

Teamboat Springs: A family raft ride allowing guests to experience twists and turns on a large raft.

Toboggan Racers: A mat-racing water slide where guests can race each other down side-by-side lanes.

Cross Country Creek: A lazy river encircles the entire park, allowing guests to relax and enjoy the scenery.

Melt-Away Bay: A wave pool where guests can experience bobbing waves in a relaxing atmosphere.

Ski Patrol Training Camp: An area designed for kids with smaller slides, water features, and a zip line.

Blizzard Beach provides a unique and entertaining water park experience, combining thrilling water attractions with Disney’s signature storytelling and theming. Remember that specific attractions and features may be subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the latest information before planning a visit.

Visiting Disney World in Central Florida offers a magical experience, but guests should be mindful of the region’s occasional severe weather conditions. Visitors must stay informed and updated with the latest weather information. Florida’s weather can be unpredictable, and sudden changes, such as thunderstorms or hurricanes, may occur.

Disney World provides various resources to keep guests informed, including weather updates through official channels, resort announcements, and notifications on the My Disney Experience app. By staying vigilant and being aware of weather forecasts, guests can ensure their safety and plan their park activities accordingly, allowing for a seamless and enjoyable experience at the Happiest Place on Earth.