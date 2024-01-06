Despite End of Holiday Season, Disney Park Struggles to Keep Up With Crowd Levels

It may be the end of 2023, but Disney World is struggling to keep up with demand as Hollywood Studios Park had some trouble with crowd control yesterday.

Disney Hollywood Studios Park Experiences Crowd Control Problems

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios might have struggled to ride anything as the wait times for every ride reached two hours or more. Disney’s Hollywood Studios visitors are encountering extensive wait times today as the parks are brimming with guests gearing up for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the leading wait time was at a whopping 200 minutes for Slinky Dog Dash, trailed by Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster at 165 minutes each. Star Wars Rise of the Resistance was not far behind with a 145-minute wait, while Toy Story Mania and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway held steady at 125 minutes throughout the day yesterday.

Today, wait times are at the same point as yesterday afternoon, meaning the so-called “off-season” may no longer be absolute. Crowds are equally substantial in the other Walt Disney World parks. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, AVATAR Flight of Passage boasts a 155-minute wait, EPCOT’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure clocks in at 135 minutes, and Magic Kingdom’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is reaching a 120-minute wait. The prolonged waits are no surprise, considering the weekend is operating at total capacity for Passholder park reservations.

Originally designed to draw more visitors during a typically serene post-holiday period at Walt Disney World, the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend has transformed into a time that seems advisable to steer clear of due to the current bustling conditions. Weather conditions today forced the marathon to change things up for participating folks.

Despite the wait times, this is still the best time to visit Walt Disney World Resort. Although it does not seem like the off-season is anywhere in sight, some relief should be on the way soon as the crowds you are seeing today and this weekend are left over from the Holiday season, meaning soon everyone will have to go back home, leading to wait times and crowd levels dropping significantly in the coming weeks.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has evolved over the years, shifting its focus from a studio-themed park to a more immersive experience that brings guests into the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows. The park continues to be a dynamic and popular destination for visitors seeking entertainment, thrills, and the magic of the film.

What are your thoughts on the Disney Hollywood Studios Park seeing wait times hit 2 hours for every ride?