Tornado Storm Warnings Officially Hit Disney World, Major Safety Change Announced

While every day at Walt Disney World Resort is magical, tomorrow is going to need a little extra pixie dust with the weather that is coming in. Weather conditions are gearing up to be dangerous enough for Disney to have shortened and changed the route of their half-marathon course during the runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

runDisney has become a popular series of race events, merging the enchantment of Disney theme parks with long-distance running. Held at various Disney resort locations, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, runDisney offers a diverse range of race distances, from 5Ks to marathons, attracting both seasoned runners and Disney enthusiasts who want to try something new.

Each event features creative themes, often incorporating beloved Disney characters and attractions. Participants, known for their inventive costumes, traverse race courses that wind through iconic Disney parks (EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom), providing a unique and magical running experience.

Exclusive finisher medals, event shirts, and merchandise add to the allure, and the races also feature character meet-and-greets, and some events include challenges for those completing multiple races over a weekend. Overall, runDisney has successfully combined the joy of running with the enchantment of the Disney universe, creating a special and sought-after experience for participants, driving in thousands to the theme parks every race weekend.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, however, there is some severe weather coming in that has forced Disney to make some changes.

The runDisney website states: “As you prepare for the Walt Disney World Half Marathon on Saturday, Jan. 6, we want you to be aware that our teams are keeping a close eye on local weather conditions. The safety of our Guests and Cast Members is our top priority and we have made the difficult decision to modify the course due to severe weather, including expected lightning in the area after 9:00 a.m. Given this weather forecast, our goal is to have everyone off the course by 8:00 a.m.

In addition to a shortened distance, the Half Marathon will begin 15 minutes early at 4:45 a.m. This earlier race start time will not affect Start Group Open/Close times or pre-Race Transportation.

We know this is disappointing news, but we look forward to seeing you along the course and hope you have a great race. Throughout the weekend, we encourage you to continue monitoring the Digital Expo & Event Guide and follow runDisney on Facebook, Threads and Instagram for the most up-to-date information.”

This means that with an earlier start time of 15 minutes and Disney’s decision to have everyone off the roads by 8:00 a.m. the 13.1 miles course has been reduced to just over 7 miles. Updated course maps showing modifications are now available on the Digital Expo & Event Guide. Spectator viewing in Magic Kingdom will no longer be available. Spectators wishing to cheer on participants can view updated course maps via the Digital Expo & Event Guide.

Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the news with photos of the new race layout.

Heavy lightning is expected in the area, and Wesh reported, “Due to the potential for heavy rain and even an isolated tornado, Saturday will be an Impact Day as the Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Florida under an isolated severe weather threat.”

The next runDisney events in 2024 are as follows:

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 22-26, 2024

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: April 18-21, 2024

Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend: October 31-November 3, 2024

These races can range from 5k, 10k, to full on marathons which take multiple hours to complete. The cost breakdown for runDisney can range around $95 for a 5K, $135 for a 10K, $195 for the Half Marathons, and $195 for the Full Marathon.

