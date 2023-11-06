Disney Warns Thousands of “Crisis Mode” Protocol During Costly Event

Visiting Walt Disney World is never a low-cost endeavor. Even for those who live near Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT, paying for an Annual Pass each year can cost over $1000 per year for the higher tier (Incredipass), and of course that does not include the extra money spent on food each visit, the pull to buy all the new merchandise or the amount of overpriced Dasani water bottles that are purchased during the summer months when you forget your reusable water bottle at home and can’t make it to Cosmic Ray’s or Peco’s Bill fast enough for a free cup of water.

While it is a highly popular choice to visit Disney World during a time of year where there are no events ongoing, coming to Disney World to experience the parks, plus a special extra-ticketed event, can elevate your magical vacation in a way that only Mickey Mouse can dream about.

Recently, we saw an influx of guests due to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Christmas Party taking over Magic Kingdom. While this event takes place at night for a few hours, guests are able to dress up, collect candy, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, watch a special firework show, as well as a Broadway-level stage show in front of Cinderella Castle themed to Hocus Pocus.

At the same time, guests have been able to enjoy EPCOT’s International Food and Wine Festival during their visits.

Coming up, Disney will soon be celebrating Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party as well as Jollywood Nights, a new holiday after-party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The holidays are already a popular time to check out Big Thunder Mountain, say hi to Jack Sparrow on Pirates of the Caribbean, and become the 1000th haunt on Haunted Mansion, and with these two parties occurring in tandem, Disney is gearing up for the crowds.

While these after-hour events do prove to be highly popular, there are other events that guests participate in throughout the year which have thousands flying in from around the globe.

runDisney has been one of the most popular events at Walt Disney World. During these events, guests wake up extremely early and get to run through the streets of Disney, as well as through the theme parks, without anyone there. There are also rare characters available to snap photos with, which is a massive pull, and medals handed out at the end of each race.

These races provide a sense of community to not only runners but runners who love Disney, especially as dressing up tends to be a normal aspect of the race, also acting as a great conversation starter.

Next year, the runDisney events are as follows:

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: January 3-7, 2024

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend: February 22-26, 2024

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend: April 18-21, 2024

Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend: October 31-November 3, 2024

These races can range from 5k, 10k, to full on marathons which take multiple hours to complete. The cost breakdown for runDisney can range around “$95 for a 5K, $135 for a 10K, $195 for the Half Marathons, and $195 for the Full Marathon.”

Just recently, we concluded the 2023 Wine and Dine Half Marathon weekend. This year, we saw theming to Figment, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty and the Beast. During these events, as we mentioned, guests will be able to meet rare characters during the run, but also, will be able to meet them at the after-hours Banquet Bash event.

Disney describes the event as:

“Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend’s Banquet Bash serves up “courses” celebrating favorite moments found around the dinner (or tea) table and a Post-Race Party with global cuisine. The Alice in Wonderland-themed 5K takes runners through the kookiest tea party around, while runners can answer the (dinner) Belle at our Be Our Guest-themed 10K. Grab a seat at la mesa Madrigal and channel Luisa’s strength to tackle our Encanto-themed half marathon, or take a journey into imagination and finish the 10K and Half Marathon on pace to complete the Disney Two Course Challenge and earn Figment’s topsy-turvy kitchen medal.”

This year, the party sold out, as per usual, at an added cost of $105 per person. During the event, one of the rare characters that guests were able to meet was Duffy, a prominent character at Tokyo Disney Resort.

That being said, it appears there were issues with the meet and greet which caused Disney to enter “crisis mode”.

Jingle Time Jack (@ThatJakcKid91) wrote, “Yo, Disney is wild. Did I just wait an hour to meet Duffy, and then they moved him to a different location? Everyone at the back of the line just jumped us. The CMs are saying they’re in crisis mode, which idk what that means @WaltDisneyWorld”

It seems Duffy was moved away from his map meeting location. The guest replied to one commenter who asked about what happened, stating, “I think he was defusing bombs or something. Idk. Seemed like an extreme usage of the term “crisis””.

Of course, this was an over-exaggeration of what happened, however, it appears that Disney never made it clear as to why they were outwardly telling guests that they entered crisis mode. As thousands attended, this would have likely been a main point of confusion.

In good news, it appears that whatever caused the “crisis mode” protocol to be initiated, no one has been reported injured.

Did you attend the runDisney Banquet Bash? Did you have any issues meeting characters?