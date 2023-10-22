Disney Castle Damaged Following Explosive Fire Engulfing Structure

Disney tends to push the boundaries of pyro, fireworks, and entertainment effects during their shows; however, it seems that their creative efforts may have things being pushed a little too far.

When it comes to nighttime spectaculars, Disney has been the the leader of theme park entertainment since its inception.

When looking at Walt Disney World, for example, there are so many evening shows that leave guests in tears while their jaw is on the floor stunned by the sights they have just witnessed. At Magic Kingdom, guests have been enamored for years by Happily Ever After, a firework show on Cinderella Castle bringing together the likes of characters from Frozen, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Princess and the Frog, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, and so much more.

Not only is the iconic Jordan Fisher and Angie Keilhauer song a tear-jerker, but the amount of stunning fireworks in combination with castle projections and the recent addition of Main Street, U.S.A. projections leaves the show an unstoppable piece of entertainment. Disney also pushes the boundaries, flying Tinkerbell from Cinderella Castle across the night sky. The show requires hundreds of thousands of fireworks each year, which makes it easy to understand why Disney is the second-largest purchaser of explosives in the United States, under the military.

The entertainment doesn’t stop there.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is home to Fantasmic! one of the most incredible Disney stage shows to grace thousands each night. Here, guests can enter Mickey Mouse’s dreams and nightmares, where we can dance and sing with characters like Aladdin, Moana, Elsa, Mulan, Belle, Beast, Ariel, Snow White, and more.

We also can see Maleficent come to life in her giant dragon form as Mickey Mouse defeats her from his nightmares.

Fantasmic! combines character performers, Disney music, fireworks, and projections for an overall spectacular show.

At EPCOT, for years, Illuminations held the hearts of many. During the 50th anniversary, Disney spent millions on Harmonious. Now EPCOT Forever lights up the World Showcase each night until Luminous The Symphony of Us debuts on December 5.

At Disneyland Resort, there are also stunning firework shows over Sleeping Beauty Castle, and one-of-a-kind water shows at Disney California Adventure, as World of Color — ONE brings classic Disney films like The Little Mermaid to life, alongside newer acquisitions made by Disney CEO Bob Iger from Marvel and Star Wars.

Disneyland Paris also amazes guests each night. Walt Disney Studios Park performs Avengers: Power the Night each evening, which not only projects onto Tower of Terror, but brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life with the use of drone technology. Now, you can see Thor’s hammer in action, Spider-Man hanging from Tower of Terror, Iron Man’s face dominate the park, and more.

Over at Disneyland Paris Park, Disney Dreams has returned to Sleeping Beauty Castle following the end of the 30th anniversary.

But, it seems that sometimes, this amazement can lead to disaster.

Fires are not entirely common at the Disney parks. However, they do happen.

Two years ago, three emergency vehicles were unusually brought down Main Street, U.S.A. on a Tuesday evening, and Disney guests present in Magic Kingdom during the emergency situation shared their experiences, videos, and commentary.

First-aid teams, Orange County sheriffs, and the Reedy Creek fire department are all on hand for any rare accidents or incidents that occur on Disney property. That night, however, guests experienced something totally unexpected in the form of fire trucks driving down Main Street, U.S.A. to attend to a fire in the theme park.

A small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle that caused Cast Members to evacuate the area surrounding the famous Park icon.

Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters, said that even though firefighters try to avoid driving through main areas of Disney’s theme parks as often as possible, sometimes the nature of an emergency may call for responders to do so. On that night, this was one of those incidents as firefighters needed to get to Cinderella Castle as quickly as possible, meaning they had to drive down Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom.

Most recently, we saw fire return to Disneyland Paris’ nighttime show, as La Tanière du Dragon operated underneath. Disney Dreams! now has fire engulfing the castle once again, and since this is a planned fire experience, it is entirely safe for guests. Read more on the fire’s return here.

That being said, the fire may not be too safe for the castle itself.

Recently, it was spotted that the turrets of Sleeping Beauty Castle may have heat damage due to the fire’s return. As Disney Dreams! has not been back for too long, the damage is not extensive; however, the paint discoloration does point out that there is something going on.

There may be other causes for the discoloration and damage to the castle; however, it does seem interesting that this became more prominent following the return of Disney Dreams!

Disneyland Paris is going through a plethora of changes at the moment, most notably being the expansion at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Disneyland Paris is wasting no time constructing its new Frozen Land, soon coming to the park. The expansion is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. The Disney park just exceeded $2.5 billion in revenue, making it a successful and highly profitable Disney property despite struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frozen fans can expect Elsa’s Ice Palace to stand atop a snow-covered mountain, as the surrounding area is themed after the village seen in the Frozen (2013) movie. The town will feature and boast Norwegian-style architecture, including dining experiences and retail shops for guests. Guests will enjoy luscious green walkways, themed gardens, and a dining experience with views of the crystal lake.

Guests and fans can meet their favorite characters from the film franchise through specially located meet-n-greets. New footage also revealed some beautiful insights into what guests can expect to happen when this new land is constructed, which is reported to open in 2024.

This positive news for Disneyland Paris is great, as the theme park has been hit with some setbacks as of late.

Crowds have been a major issue, with signage previously alerting guests to stay away between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

There has also been sanitary and hotel issues reported, as guests have been noting uncleaned rooms upon check-in, broken air conditioners, mold, and broken beds. All of this does not bode well, considering the bed bug epidemic that Paris is currently facing.

There are also a few more attractions that have been reported to shut down at the “Euro Disney” park next month, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Hyperspace Mountain and Orbitron.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris is the near future?