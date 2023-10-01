Disney Ride Malfunction Slams Child’s Face, Parent Caught at Fault

Visiting the Disney Parks typically means that you and your party are looking to enjoy a magical vacation full of attractions, characters such as Mickey Mouse, high-calorie yet delicious snacks, and overall an overwhelming feeling of happiness.

The price of a Disney vacation has certainly increased over the years, making the stakes very high for guests. No one wants to spend $10,000.00 for a week at Walt Disney World, buy park hopper tickets for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, spend $600.00 per night for a room at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, only to find out all the rides they want to ride are broken, the food they ate was subpar, the crowds were overwhelming, and it rained the entire time.

Sometimes, a trip can be a mix of all of the negative outcomes, or, it might just be one issue that launches a downward spiral for you and your party.

At Disneyland Paris, there have been a few things that have been an issue as of late that can certainly cause a major issue in guest vacations. We initially mentioned crowding — it is not a shock that all of the Disney Parks bring in heavy crowds, but having the crowds be so overwhelming that you cannot even walk down Main Street, U.S.A. can certainly be an issue.

Disneyland Paris has had problems with extreme crowds as of late, so much so that they now have permanent signage that notes that guests should leave the park at 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. as that tends to be the more crowded times.

These seven hours are certainly popular as fireworks and parades happen within these hours, as well as the ability to ride different attractions and enjoy various meals. By telling guests to leave by 3:00 p.m. Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park are forcing guests to not experience the entire park day appropriately.

It seems that cleanliness and mold have also been popping up in multiple Disney resorts in Disneyland Paris, as well as air conditioning going out. Cast members are reportedly not doing much in these situations, and according to guests, not caring that their newly checked in room still has previous guest’s trash lying around.

On top of this, there are constant rides that are under refurbishment. This is something that many Disney Parks do have to endure, as attractions are always looking to improve. That being said, it is tough to see multiple e-ticket attractions shut down at the same time. When crowding is an issues, removing big attractions will only mean higher wait times for others.

At the moment, La Tanière du Dragon is closed. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Ratatouille: The Adventure are all closed for refurbishment. On top of that, shows such as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure”, and “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be shutting its doors shortly.

Most recently, one guest went to Disneyland Paris and had a lot of negative things to say about the vacation, including an injury that happened to his child due to an attraction malfunction.

One of the major complaints was the fact that it was raining for two of the four days of their vacation, which meant certain ride closures as well as meet and greets being canceled. That being said, Mother Nature is not always in Disney’s control.

Crowding also seemed to be a major issue as well, with “80%” of the park being filled.

The bigger issue happened on “it’s a small world”, the guest stated, “Went on “its a small world” with kids and i was using a mini tripod (10cm) with a gopro to record a bit, apparently it wasn’t allowed (wasn’t a selfie stick, and i saw people with huge selfie sticks at the park and no CM complained). Well they warned in the middle of the ride but i didn’t listen since the music was to loud, and no one from 6 people listened” Disneyland Paris does not allow recording with certain devices on their attractions, but that being said, it is hard to know about this rule if you are not actively reading the signage — especially since all of the various Disney Parks have very different rules.

The best continued, “so they stopped the attraction at the middle and hit the brakes HARD, so hard everybody was tilted forward and my 2.5y old hit her mouth on the front seat. Well played CM … if i knew i woudnt have took the damn thing, but its unacceptable to break the ride like that, should be slower so kids wont get hurt.”

Disneyland Paris will stop their attractions if guests are breaking the rules, and sadly in this case, with a ride without ride restraints, a sudden stop can lead to an injury for someone who many not be seated well.

The guest went on to note that there were also a lot of ride malfunctions. They said, “And what about the rides malfunctions? screwed my whole experience this time. First was Buzz Lightyear, stopped middle ride for about 3 to 5 min and reseted the scores.”

This is something that happens on nearly every attraction every day — rides tend to break down for short amounts of time and then resume for various reasons, typically it does not pose as too much of an issue but can be if it Is constant.

It seems that Tower of Terror and WEB SLINGERS in Avengers Campus also broke down and required an evacuation. The guest did receive a multiple experience pass which meant they could skip the regular queue of another attraction, but they were not very satisfied due to the amount of hours spent waiting for these rides, and the lack of apology from Disney.

When the guests were stuck on Tower of Terror the guest said that, “ a CM asked if we were all ok and a Spanish couple Said they were not (clearly a little phobia there) and the answer was “yeah i get it”. Erm.. how about Stay calm were gonna get you out soon? I get it? Lol Not their fault, not my fault either? Disney fault? Who are they working for? Maybe a “were sorry it happens, were gonna make up for your Lost time” instead of “it happens here is a fastpass, go to the line again” was somewhat of a wild expectation”

The guest also noted, “Big Thunder Mountain also broke, slinky also broke, haunted house broke (Phantom Manor) with us in line and we had to wait again”. On top of that Hyperspace Mountain seemed to have multiple issues and repeatedly broke down all day, even though it was just refurbished.

In the end, the guest did write a complaint in to Disneyland Paris regarding his child’s injury. The message is reportedly being sent to different departments at the moment before anyone moves forward.

On a more positive note, the new Frozen-themed land coming soon to Disneyland Paris is taking shape as more aerial photos have been released, giving us a better look at what we can expect as the ground takes form.

Disneyland Paris is wasting no time constructing its new Frozen Land, soon coming to the Park. The expansion is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. The Disney park just exceeded $2.5 billion in revenue, making it a successful and highly profitable Disney property despite struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can expect Elsa’s Ice Palace to stand atop a snow-covered mountain, as the surrounding area is themed after the village seen in the Frozen (2013) movie. The town will feature and boast Norwegian-style architecture, including dining experiences and retail shops for guests. Guests will enjoy luscious green walkways, themed gardens, and a dining experience with views of the crystal lake.

Guests and fans can meet their favorite characters from the film franchise through specially located meet-n-greets. New footage also revealed some beautiful insights into what guests can expect to happen when this new land is constructed.

Have you ever been injured or had a horrible time while visiting a Disney Park?